Meghan Markle's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Bad Outfits
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, knows full well the power she wields as a royal, actor, and paparazzi favorite. As an individual with an incredibly large platform, Meghan uses her image to promote brands that she trusts or brands she believes deserve a spotlight. This approach to fashion has created some head-turning looks for the actor. The former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase model told The New York Times about this unique approach saying, "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting. That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."
For every one of Meghan's great strides in fashion, there have been a few outfit skeletons in Meghan's closet that we hope she retires. Her wardrobe mishaps have been featured all over red carpets and high-profile events, leaving Meghan looking less than stylish in official photographs. Though the gorgeous royal has features, such as her killer legs, that can turn flops into fabulous 'fits, not even her best qualities could save these fashion nightmares.
Her royal tour leggy dress that missed the mark
Proving that she was something of a people's duchess by wearing a look from a more accessible brand than from a pricier designer, Meghan Markle styled a Banana Republic vest dress in October 2019 for an Association of Commonwealth Universities sit-down. The dress revealed that the soon-to-be home royal still had her killer legs but failed to be fashion-forward. The dress' thick lapels made for an awkward cut on the duchess' chest, with a matching belt that was placed awkwardly close to the look's top buttons.
The white jumpsuit that had us questioning Meghan's style
Stepping out into the September air in 2023, the Duchess of Sussex sported a leggy look for the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle's long legs stole the spotlight; good thing too, because the outfit did little for the royal.
What this look lacked is cohesion. The white jumpsuit didn't aesthetically match the blazer, which seemed like more of a cream shade, nor the black, strappy flats. Beyond failing to create a connection through her look, Meghan's tie-belt romper was already looking dated by the 2020s.
The bubble dress disaster that flashed Meghan's legs
Before her entrance into royal life, with this bubble dress moment back in 2007, Meghan Markle had hair and makeup done to the nines ... and a dress that couldn't compete. Despite her best efforts, the former Hallmark actor's outfit missed the mark.
Though there's something darling about this look, the dress bodice did look like toilet paper wrapped around the actor's chest. Not to mention that the piece's bubble skirt created an unflattering shape on Meghan that simply doesn't work.
Her bandage moment that was simply too much
Definitely a dated 2010s look, this color-blocked, bandage dress that Meghan Markle wore to TV Guide's Hot List party in 2012 is totally not it. Though Meghan's legs looked incredible in her black stiletto heels, the bizarre pattern of the dress and poorly paired accessories made this look a fashion misstep.
The "Suits" actor's oversized silver bracelet that hangs low on her wrist seemed out of place in an otherwise jewelry-less look. The thick blue band faux belt mirrors the pink band at the hem of the dress, and both created strange pops of color, clashing with her more formal-looking black clutch and heels.
Meghan's silver baggy mishap that fell short
At the 2013 Golden Globes, Meghan Markle wore a minidress with silver sparkles, large shoulder pads, and awkward black lace cuffs. She topped off the metal-colored dress with coordinating metallic-esque pieces: a silver clutch and shiny black heels.
There's no denying that Meghan looks good in a heel, but the bulkiness of her dress took away from the look's highlights, like her legs and makeup. And the untailored vibe of the dress gave an overly causal appearance, which is definitely not fit for the award ceremony she was set to attend.
The funky blue 'fit that had too much going on
Attending a Diane Von Furstenberg event in July 2013, Meghan Markle wore a short blue dress (made by the designer) and stark white heels. Meghan couldn't seal the deal with this 'fit, creating a non-cohesive outfit unfit for a fashion event.
Looking more like a workout top and skater skirt than a connected dress, the outfit was already off to a rough start. Add in the odd wave pattern of the torso that created a far too casual impression, and the clutch that didn't match any other piece of the look, Meghan was in for an outfit that totally missed the mark.
Her inspo from the Tin Man left her high and dry
This daring look from the duchess was worn in attendance at the 2015 CFDA Awards, but there was no award-winning quality to Meghan Markle's 'fit. The blazer dress' harsh metallic material resembles aluminum foil and is so shiny in the camera lights, the blazer details (pockets and lapel) are lost to the white reflection. Additionally, it features an awkwardly wide, plunging neckline, which seems out of place when paired with the long sleeves. This leg-baring look wasn't a winner.
Her bizarre tied-up dress showed her legs and her lack of style
Posing on a red carpet in London in 2013, Meghan Markle stepped out in a draped black dress that flashed her fit calves under a bundle of fabric. The dress looked like a bedsheet that Meghan had tied around herself and knotted on her hip.
The draping of the fabric didn't seem to have a rhyme or reason to it, other than to create unflattering bulges in the material. Additionally, Meghan's constant need for a clutch on a red carpet creates a consistent through line of making even somewhat elegant looks appear far too casual.
Her cringeworthy 2010 minidress moment
This throwback look from Meghan Markle was snapped way back in 2010. The salmon color was a great choice by the duchess, as it was complementary to her skin tone. Though, the color is about all Meghan's done right with this look.
The material adds an unfavorable billowing effect that the actor cinches with an untrendy, skinny gray belt. The pleated top and thin spaghetti straps do little to accentuate Meghan's glowing collarbone and arms. Overall, this look is a total flop (and one that the duchess probably hopes stays buried in the past).