Meghan Markle's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Bad Outfits

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, knows full well the power she wields as a royal, actor, and paparazzi favorite. As an individual with an incredibly large platform, Meghan uses her image to promote brands that she trusts or brands she believes deserve a spotlight. This approach to fashion has created some head-turning looks for the actor. The former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase model told The New York Times about this unique approach saying, "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting. That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."

For every one of Meghan's great strides in fashion, there have been a few outfit skeletons in Meghan's closet that we hope she retires. Her wardrobe mishaps have been featured all over red carpets and high-profile events, leaving Meghan looking less than stylish in official photographs. Though the gorgeous royal has features, such as her killer legs, that can turn flops into fabulous 'fits, not even her best qualities could save these fashion nightmares.