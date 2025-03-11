With Love, Meghan Outfits That Had Heads Turning

Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," has created lots of buzz on the internet — and not just because of Meghan's insistence on being called "Meghan Sussex." Her closet is on full display throughout the episodes and has viewers either scorning her impractical looks or looking up dupes of her fabulous wardrobe.

In Episode 2, guest starring actor and comedian Mindy Kaling, Meghan explained her style inspo. While prepping for a children's tea party, Kaling said, "By the way, Meghan, I want to ask about your lewk ... your fashion is like one of my favorite things." Meghan was at first charmingly confused about what "lewk" meant — it was referring to her look, or outfit, for those wondering. However, once that was cleared up, the duchess described her style as "high-low," which is the fashion concept of mixing luxury pieces with more affordable styles. It is high-low indeed, given that her outfit was from a variety of brands, from Zara to Loro Piana. While some viewers found her wardrobe a chic representation of her royal title, others found her clothes unrealistic for a cooking show.

