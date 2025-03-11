With Love, Meghan Outfits That Had Heads Turning
Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," has created lots of buzz on the internet — and not just because of Meghan's insistence on being called "Meghan Sussex." Her closet is on full display throughout the episodes and has viewers either scorning her impractical looks or looking up dupes of her fabulous wardrobe.
In Episode 2, guest starring actor and comedian Mindy Kaling, Meghan explained her style inspo. While prepping for a children's tea party, Kaling said, "By the way, Meghan, I want to ask about your lewk ... your fashion is like one of my favorite things." Meghan was at first charmingly confused about what "lewk" meant — it was referring to her look, or outfit, for those wondering. However, once that was cleared up, the duchess described her style as "high-low," which is the fashion concept of mixing luxury pieces with more affordable styles. It is high-low indeed, given that her outfit was from a variety of brands, from Zara to Loro Piana. While some viewers found her wardrobe a chic representation of her royal title, others found her clothes unrealistic for a cooking show.
The duchess screams out of touch while cooking in designer
As stunning as the oversized Natura blouse from Zimmermann is, some found Meghan Markle's expensive taste a little too grandiose for the kitchen. In Episode 1, titled "Hello Honey!" Meghan wore the nearly $500 button-down with a matching pair of shorts, also priced around $500, while chopping veggies with makeup artist Daniel Martin. In an Instagram post breaking down the look, users were baffled by the cost of the thousand-dollar, mint-colored matching set. It's cute for a royal summer outing, but to wear it in a show that preaches affordable living is just another moment from "With Love, Meghan" that rubbed people the wrong way.
"Yes I'm so relatable and down to earth ... but I'll wear $2000s worth of clothes to cook in..." one Instagram user said to mock Meghan. Another even questioned if any of the environment, including her wardrobe, was authentic. "Are these her [really] clothes or is she faking it like the house," they wrote. It is difficult not to speculate if it's all for show because, seriously, who cooks while wearing expensive, light fabric?
Meghan Markle channeled Princess Di while repping her alma mater
In a much more down-to-earth look, Meghan Markle showed off her collegiate side when she sported a crewneck emblazoned with Northwestern, her alma mater. While harvesting vegetables from her garden in Episode 7, Meghan went no shoes, accompanied by a pair of blue jeans and a college-chic sweatshirt. While it doesn't look vintage, the newer Northwestern apparel is still a big step down in price compared to the rest of her wardrobe featured in the series.
It is always shocking to see the duchess in leisure wear, considering Meghan's attention-grabbing, post-royal fashion is equally as extravagant as what she wore in the palace. It wasn't the first time she's rocked her university across her chest. In a late-February 2025 Instagram Story, Meghan wore a royal purple Northwestern crewneck as she gleefully rang in the weekend. Her casual look couldn't help but remind everyone of Princess Diana, Meghan's late mother-in-law, who famously wore the same sweatshirt in one of her trend-setting gym outfits.
Meghan Markle's cozy coastal side
Montecito Meghan often channeled California beach babe during the meals with her friends on "With Love, Meghan" — one particular look comes to mind. Meghan Markle could be crowned Princess of the Pacific in her blue, silk Ulla Johnson Freesia gown, which retails for $950. The Duchess of Sussex wore the dress in the trailer for Season 1 of the series, which she posted on Instagram before the release, saying, "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it." She was also seen wearing the Ulla Johnson gown in the last episode while hosting a brunch with close friends.
There were mixed reviews about the dress on Instagram, some appreciating her aesthetic, while others found it to be distracting. "It's a cooking show not a fashion show," one person opined, while another said, "I love her style." A few commenters were just grateful that she had branched out from her usual muted hues. "Duchess of beige!" someone wrote. One thing is for sure: Meghan was only repping the "high" in her "high-low" style that afternoon.
Cartier and Crocs
The epitome of high-low, however, had to be when Meghan Markle rocked a pair of $40 Dylan Clogs from Crocs. While feeding her chickens in the last episode of the season, Meghan wore a casual taupe-colored crewneck with blue jeans and brown Crocs. The dichotomy of her style was emphasized in the scene when, as she laid a block of ice in the chicken feeder, we got a glimpse of her wrist, decked out in her gold Cartier watch. It is one of the most popular pieces of jewelry worn by Meghan because it is said that Princess Diana owned the blingy timepiece before it landed on the duchess' wrist.
Somehow, Meghan made the classic rubber shoe fit into her quiet luxury style. Now, the shoes are selling fast; nearly half the unisex sizes are sold out on Amazon as of this writing. Her ability to sell out pieces is something Mindy Kaling noted during her appearance on the series. "Sometimes I will look like where's that coat from, go to MaxMara.com, and it's already sold out," Kaling admitted in Episode 2. Although some of Meghan's style choices may be controversial, she certainly gets people talking and shopping.