Erika Kirk's Latest Post About Husband Charlie Has Everyone Focused On This One Thing

In the month since conservative media personality Charlie Kirk's shocking death, Erika Kirk's throwback posts have given us several sweet glimpses into her love story with her husband. The most recent photo she shared on Instagram similarly offered fans some further insight into the life the happy couple shared. And yet, it was a surprising detail that dominated the comments section. "Charlie wrote me a love note every Saturday while he honored the Sabbath. He never missed one," Erika captioned a photo of her hand holding a handwritten letter on a piece of ripped-out notebook paper. This sentiment is, of course, a nice one, but Instagram users were distracted by how difficult it was to read any of it, other than the initials "CK" and the heart at the bottom.

In fact, so many people were questioning what it actually said that one commenter even attempted to translate the late podcaster's indecipherable handwriting. As one fan sweetly quipped, "Wait so all our husbands handwriting are bad and were the only ones who can read them?" adding, "This Made me appreciate my husbands notes more." The letter made references to God and the couple's company Turning Point USA, which Erika is now in charge of following her husband's assassination. It sweetly ended with, "I know things can get very hard with kids at home, but you do an amazing job balancing it. I am so in love with you and want to serve you in any way that I can."