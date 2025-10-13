Erika Kirk's Latest Post About Husband Charlie Has Everyone Focused On This One Thing
In the month since conservative media personality Charlie Kirk's shocking death, Erika Kirk's throwback posts have given us several sweet glimpses into her love story with her husband. The most recent photo she shared on Instagram similarly offered fans some further insight into the life the happy couple shared. And yet, it was a surprising detail that dominated the comments section. "Charlie wrote me a love note every Saturday while he honored the Sabbath. He never missed one," Erika captioned a photo of her hand holding a handwritten letter on a piece of ripped-out notebook paper. This sentiment is, of course, a nice one, but Instagram users were distracted by how difficult it was to read any of it, other than the initials "CK" and the heart at the bottom.
In fact, so many people were questioning what it actually said that one commenter even attempted to translate the late podcaster's indecipherable handwriting. As one fan sweetly quipped, "Wait so all our husbands handwriting are bad and were the only ones who can read them?" adding, "This Made me appreciate my husbands notes more." The letter made references to God and the couple's company Turning Point USA, which Erika is now in charge of following her husband's assassination. It sweetly ended with, "I know things can get very hard with kids at home, but you do an amazing job balancing it. I am so in love with you and want to serve you in any way that I can."
Charlie Kirk's handwriting brought his fans together
While the helpful commenter who was able to translate Charlie Kirk's love note for fellow Instagram users was certainly a boon, they seemed to be in the minority as someone who could make out its contents. "Comforting to know his handwriting was the same as every other husbands handwriting," one fan wrote with a crying emoji. Another shared this sentiment, joking, "With handwriting only his wife can read lol! I love that, so husband of him." A third shared, "Charlie's handwriting is just like my husband's handwriting. Kind of tough to read (lol) but this message is beautiful!" One fan even joked that it was something you simply adapted to over time, as a wife.
Evidently, Erika Kirk's post brought fans together in her husband's memory, which has been a constant since news of Charlie's death broke. Folks on Instagram quickly noticed that Erika Kirk's last post with Charlie before his passing was particularly tragic following the news — she talked about giving birth to their second baby and gave him a special shoutout. Erika Kirk also revealed one of Charlie's last photos in an emotional post about their early romance just a week after losing him.