Marjorie Taylor Greene's Daughter Lauren Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has become famous less so for her political role and more so for her many embarrassing moments on the Congress floor. The Trump-loving MAGA supporter was shuffled into the limelight when she was elected to office in 2021. Since then, her fame has skyrocketed, dragging her husband and children along with her. Though Greene's children have kept their lives mostly under the radar, her daughter Lauren Greene Sanders has let inklings of her lavish lifestyle leak through the cracks of her secrecy on her social media page.
Between pictures with her mom and Donald Trump praise posts, Sanders has an Instagram that could be mistaken for an influencer's. Sharing posts of aesthetic beach photos and a long list of travel highlights, the representative's daughter, with 13k followers on Instagram as of 2025, is truly doubling as a social media trendsetter. Her dedication to her curated picture-perfect page gives glimpses into the otherwise top-secret life of Sanders, and it is packed full of grandeur, opulence, and splendor. The politician's daughter photographs dozens of trips a year, expensive event tickets, and luxury hotels galore, flaunting her wealth for all to see, and honestly ... we're a little jealous.
Lauren is often living it up on vacations
Lauren Greene Sanders has the heart of a traveler and the wandering feet of one too. This draw to explore has taken her on many, many pricey vacations. One of her most common trips, documented time and time again on her social media? Costa Rica.
The daughter of controversial U.S. representative Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly loves the vacation destination, as she's been there on multiple different girls' trips. Sanders isn't traveling without style, either. Her Instagram posts from her various trips show infinity pools, expensive meals, and even professional photography for her vacays.
Lauren has a love for Hawaiian destinations
Lauren Greene Sanders lived in Hawaii before marrying her husband, Devin Sanders, and has an obvious love for the island state. She has since returned to the beachy paradise for various trips.
Sanders seems to have a special place in her heart for Oahu — considered one of the most expensive islands to live on, as well as a pricey ticket for tourists — as evidenced by her many Instagram stories titled "Oahu Livin." Her stays on the island have boasted expensive meals like at Roy's Hawaii Kai (where menu items can cost upwards of $79).
Lauren loves a little visit to the Bahamas
In addition to her various jaunts to Costa Rica and Hawaii, Lauren Greene Sanders has also enjoyed trips to the Bahamas. Along with her many photos of stunning beaches, tall palm trees, and white sands, Sanders has also posted pics of amazing food at fine dining spots such as Nobu.
The high-end, luxury restaurant boasts a Bahamian lobster salad that costs $65. As always, Sanders flaunts her love for lavish traveling through even the smallest details of her dozens of trips.
Lauren has more than a couple of expensive hobbies
If Lauren Greene Sanders isn't posting about her many extravagant trips, she's sharing photos of her favorite hobbies. From rented boats on island vacations to ocean surfing to live music, Sanders certainly has some deep pockets when it comes to her beloved pastimes. Instagram posts from Sanders show her and her husband in attendance at Rock the Country in Rome, Georgia — an event where general admission tickets can go for $112.
Her mountain resort visits reveal her lavish lifestyle
The mega MAGA supporter's daughter is not just about tropical destinations. Lauren Greene Sanders loves to share glimpses of her trips to the Georgia golf course and resort, McLemore Resort, where she can take in a mountain view.
While we don't know whether Sanders and her husband are members, the initial price to join McLemore's club is over $10,000! Members also pay anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 in annual fees.
Lauren's Trumpette Gala ticket cost a pretty penny
The Trumpettes — an organization of women who support Donald Trump — throw an annual Trumpette Gala at the president's residency in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. The event features guest speakers, expensive meals, and an evening of networking.
Lauren Greene Sanders attended the event in 2024 with her mother, Marjorie Taylor Greene (who wore a tacky swan dress), promising to return to the gala in the future. With a ticket price of anywhere between $850 and $2,400, the gala was just more proof of Sanders' extremely lavish life.