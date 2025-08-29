Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bizarre Black Swan Dress Was Almost As Tacky As Her Trump Accessory

Marjorie Taylor Greene went on another cringe date with her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, that made their age gap look bad. However, Greene's getup looked even worse than that. Glenn uploaded a picture of himself and Greene on his Instagram, and it looked as though Greene was wearing an actual bird since feathers were sticking to, or growing out of, her outfit. Some of the feathers seemed to be touching Greene's neck and arms, which might've been pretty annoying for the "MTG" author to deal with.

Although wearing the dress alone was easily one of Greene's most embarrassing moments, she somehow made the picture worse with her gaudy tribute to president Donald Trump. She showed off a white purse that had the real-estate mogul's name on it in big, bold red and blue letters that would've been as impossible to miss as a billboard sign. But apart from looking as tacky as Trump's Oval Office makeover, the purse didn't even fit the garment's aesthetic on a surface level, either. The bright colors went against the dress's darker mood, and probably drew attention away from Greene herself. Considering her wardrobe flop, however, that might've been a good thing.