What Donald Trump Jr. Looks Like Without His Signature Slicked Back 'Do

There are benefits to having a trademark hairstyle, such as making a person instantly recognizable. It's why we can probably pick out Donald Trump Jr. from a crowd, even among Wall Street finance bros. He has sported the same slicked back do since the mid-2000s, and though it's aging Don Jr. just as much as his patchy salt-and-pepper beard, this likely won't change anytime soon. It's his go-to look for red carpets and political events, including his father Donald Trump's presidential inaugurations. However, he apparently can't stop slicking back his brunette locks with what looks like an entire bottle's worth of hair gel, even when he's spending quality time with his kids at home.

Instagram photos of Don Jr. celebrating Thanksgiving, the New Year, and birthdays with his five children from ex-wife Vanessa Trump gave major "business meeting" vibes due to his signature ultra-groomed look. Thus, we almost couldn't recognize the Trump Organization executive when, in a rare moment, he decided to figuratively let his hair down (and literally mess it up) for a getaway with his kids and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

In March 2025, Don Jr. took to Instagram to share photos and videos of himself and four of his children — Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe — enjoying one of their favorite activities: fishing. "Spring break spearfishing crush fest with the little (and not so little) people," the father-of-five wrote as the caption to snaps and clips of him, the kids, and Anderson goofing around on a boat, swimming in the ocean, and showing off what they caught. Instead of his usual perfectly groomed hair, a smiling Don Jr. sported wet, tousled curls, finally looking like a regular dad doing regular dad things instead of his usual business elite persona.