Sophie Grégoire Sends A Not-So-Subtle Message To Ex Justin Trudeau After His Katy Perry Kiss
The rumored romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is back in the spotlight and becoming much harder to deny. Despite previous reports that the fling between the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister was short-lived and came to an abrupt end around August 2025, photos published by the Daily Mail in October 2025 appear to show the two intimately embracing on Perry's yacht. "I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau," a witness told the outlet. Evidently, this hasn't gone unnoticed by Justin's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who sent a not-so-subtle message to the ex-PM over social media.
Sophie's message wasn't particularly barbed or angry. But given that it was posted on Oct. 13, just two days after the photos of Justin and Perry came out, it's hard to interpret it as anything other than pointed. "Do you find that sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept? The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don't know, infinite, right? Time asks us to not cling to them," Sophie said in an Instagram reel. "And yet, we do. I do. Because to hold on feels safer than to let go," she continued.
However, Sophie added, "But love was never about possession. It was always about presence — the present moment." She would echo this sentiment in the post caption, writing, "That's the real magic: presence." This also isn't the first time Sophie has opened up about her philosophy on relationships following her separation from Justin in the summer of 2023.
Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire, and Katy Perry's lives post-separation
Though they split in 2023, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are still very much in each other's lives, given that they share three children together. Sophie spoke about the reimagined Trudeau family dynamic during an April 2024 appearance on CBC's "The Current," noting that all involved do their best to keep it healthy, even if it isn't always the easiest thing in the world. "We are still bound by respect and love, and we have each other's backs and minds and hearts," she said at the time, adding, "Sometimes it gets messy, like, you know, in all family life. And it should be, because it kind of makes us appreciate the better times."
Justin's apparent new romance with Katy Perry also comes hot on the heels of the "Roar" singer's own split from actor and longtime partner Orlando Bloom. However, Perry and Bloom, who share one child themselves, reportedly have less of an amicable dynamic after going their separate ways — and Justin may be at the center of their soured relationship. Referencing Justin and Perry's rumored romance following their respective breakups, satirical news outlet The Onion published an article with the headline "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With [former Chancellor of Germany] Angela Merkel" in early August 2025. Bloom applauded the post (in emoji form) on Instagram, which supposedly rubbed Perry the wrong way. "Katy feels very let down and humiliated by Orlando," a source said in a now-deleted report from OK! (via The Mirror) that same month, adding, "He's showing his true colors and it's really very hurtful and spiteful to her, especially as it probably means the end of any possible friendship with him in future."