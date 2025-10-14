Sophie Grégoire Sends A Not-So-Subtle Message To Ex Justin Trudeau After His Katy Perry Kiss

The rumored romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is back in the spotlight and becoming much harder to deny. Despite previous reports that the fling between the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister was short-lived and came to an abrupt end around August 2025, photos published by the Daily Mail in October 2025 appear to show the two intimately embracing on Perry's yacht. "I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau," a witness told the outlet. Evidently, this hasn't gone unnoticed by Justin's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who sent a not-so-subtle message to the ex-PM over social media.

Sophie's message wasn't particularly barbed or angry. But given that it was posted on Oct. 13, just two days after the photos of Justin and Perry came out, it's hard to interpret it as anything other than pointed. "Do you find that sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept? The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don't know, infinite, right? Time asks us to not cling to them," Sophie said in an Instagram reel. "And yet, we do. I do. Because to hold on feels safer than to let go," she continued.

However, Sophie added, "But love was never about possession. It was always about presence — the present moment." She would echo this sentiment in the post caption, writing, "That's the real magic: presence." This also isn't the first time Sophie has opened up about her philosophy on relationships following her separation from Justin in the summer of 2023.