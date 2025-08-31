Justin Trudeau Is Reportedly At The Center Of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Soured Relationship
Although it seemed like Orlando Bloom was taking his breakup with Katy Perry extra hard, there was talk of the pair maintaining a friendship, especially since they share a daughter, Daisy Dove. A source confirmed to People in July 2025 that the ex-couple — who split in June 2025 after nine years together — were striving to keep things amicable to foster a healthy co-parenting relationship. However, petty comments from Bloom about Perry's new relationship with Justin Trudeau might have just ruined their chances.
In July 2025, Perry and Trudeau were spotted on a night out together in Montreal. The romance rumors intensified when Trudeau was seen rocking out to Perry at one of her concerts. And while the unlikely couple receives encouragement from their fans, Bloom is making his feelings about the relationship clear. Perry's former fiancé snubbed her new flame when he commented on an Instagram post from the parody news site, The Onion, musing that Bloom was seen on a date with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bloom shared three clapping emojis under the post, seemingly approving the satirical headline.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor may have thought it was funny, but his ex seemingly did not. "Katy feels very let down and humiliated by Orlando," a source told OK! Magazine. "He's showing his true colours and it's really very hurtful and spiteful to her, especially as it probably means the end of any possible friendship with him in [the] future."
Justin Trudeau may have been scared off
Since Justin Trudeau is loving bachelor life, he may be considering other potential romantic prospects. A source revealed to the Daily Mail that although he and Katy Perry have a connection, her high-profile life is not something for which he was prepared. "I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out," the insider said of their Montreal meet-up, noting that it was their first date. Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he split in 2023. Grégoire Trudeau has thrown some shady digs at her ex since the divorce, but has yet to comment on his (possibly former) relationship with Perry.
Trudeau and Perry's budding romance seemed like a positive change for the pair. An insider touted Perry as "a breath of fresh air in [Trudeau's] life," according to The U.S. Sun. But the combination of their busy schedules and the media attention has seemingly left them with nothing more to tell, relationship-wise. Per the Mail source: "Katy and Justin are treating their get together as just that: a get together."