Justin Trudeau Is Reportedly At The Center Of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Soured Relationship

Although it seemed like Orlando Bloom was taking his breakup with Katy Perry extra hard, there was talk of the pair maintaining a friendship, especially since they share a daughter, Daisy Dove. A source confirmed to People in July 2025 that the ex-couple — who split in June 2025 after nine years together — were striving to keep things amicable to foster a healthy co-parenting relationship. However, petty comments from Bloom about Perry's new relationship with Justin Trudeau might have just ruined their chances.

In July 2025, Perry and Trudeau were spotted on a night out together in Montreal. The romance rumors intensified when Trudeau was seen rocking out to Perry at one of her concerts. And while the unlikely couple receives encouragement from their fans, Bloom is making his feelings about the relationship clear. Perry's former fiancé snubbed her new flame when he commented on an Instagram post from the parody news site, The Onion, musing that Bloom was seen on a date with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bloom shared three clapping emojis under the post, seemingly approving the satirical headline.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor may have thought it was funny, but his ex seemingly did not. "Katy feels very let down and humiliated by Orlando," a source told OK! Magazine. "He's showing his true colours and it's really very hurtful and spiteful to her, especially as it probably means the end of any possible friendship with him in [the] future."