Trump Can't Hide Balding Insecurity As He Puts His Own Wispy Hair On Blast In Revealing Rant

The art of shutting up still eludes Donald Trump, who has unwittingly proclaimed to the entire world (for what feels like the hundredth time) that he's incredibly insecure about his hair. Trump graced the cover of Time magazine's November 10, 2025 issue, thanks to his success in negotiating a ceasefire, albeit a fragile one, between Gaza and Israel. While he certainly approves of the cover bearing his image, the divisive politician condemned the photograph the editors selected, which features an arguably unflattering, low-angle shot of him.

As expected, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances, penning, "The picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" Upon closer inspection, it's clear that the magazine didn't "disappear" his hair. There simply wasn't that much of it to begin with, something that the president seems unwilling to accept. As for the too-small crown, that's simply the "M" from the title floating above his head.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle... pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

Trump's hair transformation over the years has seen the controversial leader's mane continually thinning, and a snap of him posing with former BFF-turned-bitter-enemy Elon Musk in November 2025 also highlighted the president's growing bald spot. Pundits in the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned what was going on with his 'do, with one quipping, "There'll be hell toupee for that pic somewhere down the line."