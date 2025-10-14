Trump Can't Hide Balding Insecurity As He Puts His Own Wispy Hair On Blast In Revealing Rant
The art of shutting up still eludes Donald Trump, who has unwittingly proclaimed to the entire world (for what feels like the hundredth time) that he's incredibly insecure about his hair. Trump graced the cover of Time magazine's November 10, 2025 issue, thanks to his success in negotiating a ceasefire, albeit a fragile one, between Gaza and Israel. While he certainly approves of the cover bearing his image, the divisive politician condemned the photograph the editors selected, which features an arguably unflattering, low-angle shot of him.
As expected, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances, penning, "The picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" Upon closer inspection, it's clear that the magazine didn't "disappear" his hair. There simply wasn't that much of it to begin with, something that the president seems unwilling to accept. As for the too-small crown, that's simply the "M" from the title floating above his head.
The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle... pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj
— TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025
Trump's hair transformation over the years has seen the controversial leader's mane continually thinning, and a snap of him posing with former BFF-turned-bitter-enemy Elon Musk in November 2025 also highlighted the president's growing bald spot. Pundits in the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned what was going on with his 'do, with one quipping, "There'll be hell toupee for that pic somewhere down the line."
Trump's ego seems to have taken one too many hits
Time magazine's unfavorable cover photo of Donald Trump is simply the latest in a long list of blows to the president's notoriously fragile ego. On October 10, 2025, he had to weather the disappointment of not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. In June 2025, Trump proclaimed that the process of selecting a winner was rigged against him. "They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals," he argued (via Time). While baseless rumors swirled that Trump had been disqualified from receiving a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, news ultimately broke that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado had received the award. In a subsequent press briefing, the former "Apprentice" host informed reporters that he spoke with Machado, and that she told him she believed he had been snubbed. Seemingly unable to recall her name, Trump shared, "The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today... and said, 'I'm accepting this in honor of you because you really deserved it,'" (via NBC News).
Whether those were Machado's exact words is debatable, to say the least. The Venezuelan opposition leader confirmed to the BBC that she did speak with the American president, to let him know "how grateful the Venezuelan people are for what he's doing, not only in the Americas, but around the world for peace, for freedom, for democracy." White House communications director Steven Cheung lashed out at the Nobel Committee in the wake of Trump's loss, asserting that they'd "proved they place politics over peace," (via the BBC). One would think that making the cover of Time magazine would nurse the president's wounds. Alas, his hair insecurities are once again overshadowing an ostensible victory.