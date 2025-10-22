Signs Emma Stone And Her Husband Are Headed For Divorce
Emma Stone's meet-cute with her husband, Dave McCary, sounds like it was out of a script. The "Easy A" star met her beau on the set of a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that McCary, a former "SNL" writer and director, was directing in 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2020 and even welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean, together in 2021. Ironically, their made-for-movie love story is reportedly being overwhelmed by the pressures of the film industry. The truth about Stone and McCary's marriage is that it's feeling more like a business transaction than a relationship, according to sources.
In 2020, the Oscar winner and the comedy writer founded Fruit Tree, their production company that has birthed many popular creative ventures so far, including the 2023 miniseries "The Curse," 2024's "I Saw the TV Glow," and the 2025 award season knockout "A Real Pain." But has business partnering created a rift in their romance? According to an insider close to Stone, it has. "These days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage," the source told RadarOnline.com in March 2025. "[Stone] fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood."
According to Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, meshing work and romance can be detrimental to a relationship, no matter how successful a couple is professionally. Fortunately, there are measures one can take to ensure a healthy business partnership between romantic pairs.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary don't want to end up like their Hollywood peers
One thing that relationship expert Susan Trombetti told The List is that unbalanced power dynamics are often a significant factor in the stress of working with one's romantic partner — she used the example of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who split in September 2025. The RadarOnline source alluded to that same workplace disparity as a pressure point on Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage. They revealed: "Emma sees success forming cracks in her marriage — especially since her name is much bigger than Dave's and his ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her."
But Trombetti has advice for Stone and anyone else stuck in the liminal space between their work and love lives. "Keep work at work and your home life at home. Treat home as sacred," the matchmaker advises. "Don't talk about your work life at home and vice versa. Sure, something is going to come up, but be careful." To foster a work-life balance, Trombetti also encourages making romantic plans proactively. "Make sure there is time for romance that is clearly separate from work. Don't talk about work on your romantic date night," she says. Beyond that, she says to establish an even workload, or else, "That could cause festering resentment." And lastly, likely one of the most important takeaways is to, "Remember you are a team."