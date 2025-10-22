Signs Emma Stone And Her Husband Are Headed For Divorce

Emma Stone's meet-cute with her husband, Dave McCary, sounds like it was out of a script. The "Easy A" star met her beau on the set of a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that McCary, a former "SNL" writer and director, was directing in 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2020 and even welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean, together in 2021. Ironically, their made-for-movie love story is reportedly being overwhelmed by the pressures of the film industry. The truth about Stone and McCary's marriage is that it's feeling more like a business transaction than a relationship, according to sources.

In 2020, the Oscar winner and the comedy writer founded Fruit Tree, their production company that has birthed many popular creative ventures so far, including the 2023 miniseries "The Curse," 2024's "I Saw the TV Glow," and the 2025 award season knockout "A Real Pain." But has business partnering created a rift in their romance? According to an insider close to Stone, it has. "These days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage," the source told RadarOnline.com in March 2025. "[Stone] fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood."

According to Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, meshing work and romance can be detrimental to a relationship, no matter how successful a couple is professionally. Fortunately, there are measures one can take to ensure a healthy business partnership between romantic pairs.