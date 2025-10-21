Naomi Watts' Husband Had A Scandalous Love Life Before They Got Married

Of course, it's unsurprising that Billy Crudup and Claire Danes want to sweep their sordid past under the rug. In 2004, while Crudup was still dating the "Homeland" alum — before the pair broke up in 2007 — he briefly addressed his complicated private life in an email to The New York Times before an interview with the publication. "First and foremost it is personal, painful and involves an infant," he said, also writing that "[it] does not deserve to be exploited to sate the appetites of circulation counters and bored readers."

For her part, Danes, who was 24 at the time of her relationship with Crudup, blamed her naivety for getting herself mixed up with a soon-to-be father. "That was a scary thing," she said of the backlash she received in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern (via Vanity Fair). "I was just in love with him, and needed to explore that, and I was 24 . . . I didn't quite know what those consequences would be."

Mary-Louis Parker has also maintained her dignity despite the hand she was dealt. She criticized the press and the public for sticking their nose in her and Crudup's business, telling New York Magazine in 2007: "It's weird to me the way that people receive it. Not so much that they speculate on it, but that they feel they have the right to comment on it." However, in an excerpt from her book, "Dear Mr. You," the "Institute" actor alluded to her heartbreak in an anecdote about an argument she had with a cab driver, writing (via Us Weekly): "I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."