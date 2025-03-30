Famous Men Who Left Their Wives For Much Younger Women

In the classic 1996 film "The First Wives Club," three women confront the fact that their husbands have all left them for younger women. Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton play the main characters, friends who embark on a series of revenge plots as a way of coping with the fact that they're getting older and their husbands found someone younger. "There are only three ages for women in Hollywood," muses Hawn's character Elise. "Babe, District Attorney, and 'Driving Miss Daisy.'" Ivana Trump, a woman who knew a thing or two about being left for a younger woman, tells the ladies, "You have to be strong and independent, and remember, don't get mad, get everything!"

The movie is playing on a real-life phenomenon: plenty of famous men have made headlines for ending a relationship in favor of one with a much younger woman. These splits have involved infidelities and rebounds, secret relationships and denials, and often, extremely messy divorce settlements. Occasionally, the younger woman goes on to become a longtime partner herself; other times, that second relationship falls apart, too, leaving everyone involved wondering, "What was I thinking? Read on for a look at all the ways these relationships can turn out, and keep in mind the immortal words of Elise: "You think that because I'm a movie star I don't have feelings? Well, you're wrong. I'm an actress. I've got all of them!"

