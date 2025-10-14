Cheryl Hines Stumbles Through Making Her RFK Jr. Marriage Seem Not-So-Weird (& Doesn't Succeed)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The marriage between Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has had its ups and downs; what relationship hasn't? But in the case of Hines, her marriage is in the public eye. Hines is an actor, perhaps best known for her work on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and RFK Jr. is Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, perhaps best known for his controversial stances on things like vaccines and autism. Hines has been asked about her relationship with RFK Jr. as she promotes her memoir "Unscripted," set to come out in November 2025. She's spoken well of her husband and their marriage for the most part, but there were a few things that gave us pause, like hiding what she eats from him, and the way that she talks about him as a part of Trump's cabinet.
One of RFK Jr.'s big things is "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA). Hines went on "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the host asked her if she was as devoted to the MAHA cause as RFK Jr. is. She confirmed that the two of them didn't always eat the same things. If she eats something unhealthy, she said: "I don't get in trouble, but I hide when I eat it because I don't feel good about myself. So if I want potato chips, I'll stand in the pantry when nobody's looking" (via Fox News).
Some on social media were startled to hear that. One person on X said, "I'm a grown up so I eat what and I want. And my husband knows I'm a whole separate individual and therefore gives zero s**** about it." And some people seemed to think it was another red flag in the relationship between Hines and RFK Jr.
Cheryl Hines spoke carefully about but in full defense of RFK Jr.
Cheryl Hines also confirmed to Jesse Watters that she and RFK Jr. aren't always on the same page. "A lot of times we'll agree to disagree," she explained. She didn't, however, give details as to what they disagreed about. Hines has largely kept quiet about where she and her husband have different opinions. However, in 2022, Hines did speak out against comments that RFK Jr. made about vaccine requirements being worse than being Anne Frank during the Holocaust; RFK Jr. later apologized for his analogy.
In the Watters interview, Hines overall spoke positively about her husband, but she seemed to be very measured with her words as she discussed him and his role in the Donald Trump administration. We're not faulting anyone for wanting to take their time to get things right during a TV appearance, but it seemed like she was looking for the right way to phrase things to make them seem like more of a normal couple.
Hines had a testier exchange when she went on "The View," and she seemed to be grasping for the right words at times. It wasn't one of "The View" arguments that went too far, but it did get heated. The hosts asked Hines about some of her husband's more contentious claims about vaccines and whether or not he was spreading misinformation about medical issues, particularly considering he wasn't a doctor. Hines gave a full throated defense of her husband, especially for someone who said she doesn't always agree with him, and she seemed to bristle at some of the questions about her beau's qualifications. It's definitely giving stand by your man.