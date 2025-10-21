Tragic Details About Michael J. Fox's Health Issues

It's no secret that "Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox has dealt with serious health issues for the vast majority of his adult life. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, when he was 29 years old. This health struggle flew under the radar until he went public with his diagnosis seven years later, subsequently becoming an outspoken advocate for Parkinson's research, founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation at the turn of the millennium. But while Fox was able to channel his disease into something positive, the journey hasn't always been easy, as it's cost him quite a bit. For example, Parkinson's led Fox to retire from acting full-time on two separate occasions. In an October 2025 interview with The Times, Fox revealed that it also forced him to give up his favorite hobby: playing the guitar. "It's terrible," he said.

All that being said, one of the most tragic aspects of Fox's condition is the fact that it's only gotten more difficult to manage with age. Fox opened up about what his health has been like more recently, discussing the mounting effects of Parkinson's in an April 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. "It's banging at the door. I'm not gonna' lie, it's gettin' hard. It's gettin' harder. It's gettin' tougher. Every day it's tougher," he said, adding, "I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine that was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then started to break stuff. [I] broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand." With that in mind, it's not lost on Fox that something has to give at some point.