Meet Ainsley Earhardt's Mini-Me Daughter Hayden

From colleagues to cuddle buddies, Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship has come a long way. The Fox News anchors initially denied their relationship, but once Hannity popped the question in 2024, the couple happily disclosed their romance. However, since Hannity and Earhardt's engagement, everyone is saying the same thing: What is the family dynamic? Both journalists have children from previous relationships. Hannity has two adult kids from his marriage to Jill Rhodes. However, Earhardt's only child, Hayden, is still young, which means Hannity has a chance to make a fatherly impression on her.

On November 6, 2015, Earhardt welcomed her daughter into the world with her ex-husband, former professional football player Will Proctor. The relationship with Proctor was Earhardt's second marriage, which was torn apart by nasty rumors. Both of Hayden's parents live in New York City, which means she alternates between living with Earhardt and Proctor. While Earhardt keeps most details about her daughter private, she has shared several photos of Hayden on her Instagram, including a carousel of images displaying Ainsley's mini-me at summer camp.

Earhardt's journey to motherhood was turbulent. In a 2017 essay for Women's Health, the "Fox & Friends" host experienced a devastating miscarriage before finding out she was pregnant with Hayden in early 2015. "She tells me she loves me, takes ballet, and loves animals. She is extremely smart and loves to read. She is not shy and always happy," Earhardt wrote of her daughter. "My Hayden is a blessing and I never would have known her if I had not gone through those difficult days."