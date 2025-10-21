Meet Ainsley Earhardt's Mini-Me Daughter Hayden
From colleagues to cuddle buddies, Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship has come a long way. The Fox News anchors initially denied their relationship, but once Hannity popped the question in 2024, the couple happily disclosed their romance. However, since Hannity and Earhardt's engagement, everyone is saying the same thing: What is the family dynamic? Both journalists have children from previous relationships. Hannity has two adult kids from his marriage to Jill Rhodes. However, Earhardt's only child, Hayden, is still young, which means Hannity has a chance to make a fatherly impression on her.
On November 6, 2015, Earhardt welcomed her daughter into the world with her ex-husband, former professional football player Will Proctor. The relationship with Proctor was Earhardt's second marriage, which was torn apart by nasty rumors. Both of Hayden's parents live in New York City, which means she alternates between living with Earhardt and Proctor. While Earhardt keeps most details about her daughter private, she has shared several photos of Hayden on her Instagram, including a carousel of images displaying Ainsley's mini-me at summer camp.
Earhardt's journey to motherhood was turbulent. In a 2017 essay for Women's Health, the "Fox & Friends" host experienced a devastating miscarriage before finding out she was pregnant with Hayden in early 2015. "She tells me she loves me, takes ballet, and loves animals. She is extremely smart and loves to read. She is not shy and always happy," Earhardt wrote of her daughter. "My Hayden is a blessing and I never would have known her if I had not gone through those difficult days."
What is Sean Hannity's relationship with Ainsley Earhardt's daughter?
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's engagement didn't come as much of a shock to many Fox followers. Indeed, the pair have purportedly been romantically linked since 2019. Thus, Hannity has potentially been a large part of Earhardt's daughter Hayden's life since she was four. Earhardt has celebrated the couple's blended family on social media, including an Instagram Reel from August 2025 that highlighted their family vacation, where both Hannity and Hayden were in attendance. At the same time, Hannity and Earhardt's children have celebrated their parents' love. In a joint statement to Fox News after their engagement, the couple said that their kids "couldn't be happier" about the wedding plans.
There are many quirky aspects of Earhardt and Hannity's relationship, down to their unconventional proposal. For instance, the betrothed pair live apart — not just separated by city blocks, but by entire state lines. While Earhardt raises her daughter in Manhattan, Hannity has set up camp in Florida. However, the couple makes it work, with Hayden seeing her future stepfather on the weekends. "I love my time with Sean in Palm Beach," Earhardt told The Daily Mail of her weekend expeditions to Florida. "We always do a family brunch after church on Sunday and then Hayden and I fly back [to New York]." Earhardt's mini-me is certainly getting her frequent flyer miles.