Trump Reportedly Won't Let His Day Job Get In The Way Of His True Passion

It doesn't seem to matter that Vice President JD Vance accidentally compared President Donald Trump's taste in Oval Office decor to a toddler's, nor does the fact that many are critiquing the divisive leader's decision to build a $250 million White House ballroom. The president will do as the president pleases, and if some White House staffers who spoke to Axios are to be believed, Trump is spending an inordinate amount of his time planning his prized ballroom — and dreaming up other super expensive projects while he's at it. The former real estate mogul is said to have spent about 20 hours on these side hustles so far, and it appears that it's been interfering with his actual job of running the country. Aside from poring over 3D models of the proposed ballroom, Trump is also said to be planning on constructing a ginormous arch over the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia.

The president even posted a mockup of the arch to Truth Social on October 11, 2025, which features a golden angel flanked by eagles. Notably, Trump's obsession with these projects has interfered with official White House business. Reports indicate that, halfway through a meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he decided it was a good time to put business aside and show the tech billionaire the sound system he had installed in the renovated Rose Garden. While in the midst of negotiating a peace deal between Gaza and Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given an impromptu tour of the construction at the White House. Trump even asked Florida House lawmakers to help him pick tiles for the Rose Garden patio after subjecting them to an hour-long tour of the renovations. Clearly, he isn't the only one whose work is being interrupted by these numerous side projects.