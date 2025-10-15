Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Flaunt Her Wealth Gives Flight Attendant Gone Wrong
It looks like someone needs to remind Karoline Leavitt that just because you're taking a trip abroad, that doesn't mean you need to dress like a flight attendant. At this point, we're used to the 28-year-old press secretary dressing way older than she is. But, her latest outfit was reminiscent of a costume, and seriously missed the mark.
On October 15, 2025, Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin shared a series of photos on Instagram from Trump's trip to Israel. The first photo in Martin's carousel featured Leavitt smiling with colleagues in front of a TV playing Fox News. The photo didn't show Leavitt's entire ensemble, but it showed enough to see that she was wearing an all-black 'fit with a scarf as the star of the show. The scarf was tied around her neck in a fashion that had major old-timey flight attendant vibes. From the look of it, it seems like Leavitt was hoping to shine the spotlight on her pricey accessory, but it ended up backfiring.
It's time for Karoline Leavitt to ditch the accessories that age her
With an all-black outfit and one printed accessory front and center, it's clear that Karoline Leavitt's look aimed to get all eyes on that scarf. And, the biggest takeaway upon seeing said scarf was that it's Gucci. The scarf looks similar to the luxury brand's Gg & Bee Printed Silk Twill Neck Bow, which costs $220. We've all watched Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruin her sense of style since she joined Donald Trump's administration back in January. And, it goes without saying that flaunting wealth is a key part of MAGA fashion. Building an outfit around designer logos certainly doesn't make an outfit automatically bad, but it doesn't make it automatically good, either. Leavitt's flight attendant look was definitive proof of that.
Between her young age and her shorter height, there are things that set Leavitt apart from the Trump world of women that she can't control. Her fashion, however, is another story. So, we can see why Leavitt might opt for the wealthy older woman look in hopes of fitting in with her peers. Unfortunately, this vibe just isn't a good one for a professional woman in her 20s. She'd be better off standing out among her older colleagues and saving any and all flight attendant costumes she has hanging in her closet for October 31.