Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Flaunt Her Wealth Gives Flight Attendant Gone Wrong

It looks like someone needs to remind Karoline Leavitt that just because you're taking a trip abroad, that doesn't mean you need to dress like a flight attendant. At this point, we're used to the 28-year-old press secretary dressing way older than she is. But, her latest outfit was reminiscent of a costume, and seriously missed the mark.

On October 15, 2025, Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin shared a series of photos on Instagram from Trump's trip to Israel. The first photo in Martin's carousel featured Leavitt smiling with colleagues in front of a TV playing Fox News. The photo didn't show Leavitt's entire ensemble, but it showed enough to see that she was wearing an all-black 'fit with a scarf as the star of the show. The scarf was tied around her neck in a fashion that had major old-timey flight attendant vibes. From the look of it, it seems like Leavitt was hoping to shine the spotlight on her pricey accessory, but it ended up backfiring.