Kamala Harris' Book Tour Is Off To A Rocky Start

Clearly, former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run didn't go exactly as she hoped. And, from the looks of it, her book tour may not be going much better. It's been nearly a month since Harris' tell-all book debuted, and the tour that followed is inspiring protests.

Last month, Harris' memoir "107 Days" hit shelves, and since then, she's been out and about on an international book tour. Amidst the crowds gathering to see the former presidential hopeful speak, there have been some folks who aren't there to support. When Harris' tour made a stop in Chicago on October 11, she was interrupted by protesters. It started with one woman, who reportedly said, "You are a killer, Kamala. You support genocide," per Newsweek. She was removed by security, as was another protestor.

Journalist Michele Norris, who was hosting the discussion with Harris, said, "We encourage people to use their voices, but we want them to show respect for this woman," per the Daily Mail. Harris told the crowd (via Newsweek), "I'm not president and, if you want to talk about legal, let's talk about the legacy of mass deportation, of people not voting, and Donald Trump." The former VP had a similar response to pro-Palestine protestors the day prior in Washington D.C. "You know what, I am not president of the United States," she told them.