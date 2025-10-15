Kamala Harris' Book Tour Is Off To A Rocky Start
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Clearly, former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run didn't go exactly as she hoped. And, from the looks of it, her book tour may not be going much better. It's been nearly a month since Harris' tell-all book debuted, and the tour that followed is inspiring protests.
Last month, Harris' memoir "107 Days" hit shelves, and since then, she's been out and about on an international book tour. Amidst the crowds gathering to see the former presidential hopeful speak, there have been some folks who aren't there to support. When Harris' tour made a stop in Chicago on October 11, she was interrupted by protesters. It started with one woman, who reportedly said, "You are a killer, Kamala. You support genocide," per Newsweek. She was removed by security, as was another protestor.
Journalist Michele Norris, who was hosting the discussion with Harris, said, "We encourage people to use their voices, but we want them to show respect for this woman," per the Daily Mail. Harris told the crowd (via Newsweek), "I'm not president and, if you want to talk about legal, let's talk about the legacy of mass deportation, of people not voting, and Donald Trump." The former VP had a similar response to pro-Palestine protestors the day prior in Washington D.C. "You know what, I am not president of the United States," she told them.
Kamala Harris seems to be committed to telling her side of the story
It's safe to say that there are plenty of folks who aren't pleased with Kamala Harris, and contrary to what some might assume, they definitely aren't all Donald Trump supporters. In fact, this book didn't score brownie points with Joe Biden's allies and upset some folks we may not have expected. Harris went scorched earth on Biden in the book, possibly sending her political future up in flames. Unsurprisingly, it has some former allies turning against her.
Evidently, Harris was ready to tell her real story from her perspective, whether it upset others or not. And, it seems like her book tour is simply taking this to the next level. Surely she can't be happy to be upsetting past political allies or inspiring protests with her book tour. But, it's clear she has made a choice; she's telling her side of the story regardless of the response from others. Harris' tour will take her to 15 cities, ending on November 20 in Miami, Florida. And, considering the start it's gotten, it's hard to imagine that the remainder of the tour will be smooth sailing.