Some Of Kate Middleton's Favorite White Sneakers Are Surprisingly Affordable

Catherine, Princess of Wales, may show off her killer legs with a pair of heels from time to time, but the royal is still a busy mom who spends most of her days in casual shoes. Catering to the relaxed styles of the 21st Century, Princess Kate incorporates several go-to pairs of sneakers into her everyday looks and even her professional attire. Of course, Kate will occasionally spotlight her relatively expensive taste, like with her Veja Esplar sneakers, which are $155 on the brand's website. But surprisingly, most of her casual footwear is under $100 — and you will be shocked to learn how low the figures go.

For example, some of Kate's most frequently worn shoes are the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, which retail for $70 on the Superga website, but are being sold at just $29 on Amazon. The princess has donned the classic white sneakers on many occasions, from outdoor events to photoshoots with her family, indicating that even at a generally affordable price, the shoes are built to last.

Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

When she is feeling sportier, Kate often opts for a running sneaker from brands like Nike or Adidas. She has notably owned several pairs of New Balances for outings that will have her working up a sweat, like sailing at the 2019 King's Cup Regatta. She even wore a pair of New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2 sneakers while kicking a soccer ball around at a 2019 charity event with the Irish Football Association. The same style is priced at $42 on Amazon.