Some Of Kate Middleton's Favorite White Sneakers Are Surprisingly Affordable
Catherine, Princess of Wales, may show off her killer legs with a pair of heels from time to time, but the royal is still a busy mom who spends most of her days in casual shoes. Catering to the relaxed styles of the 21st Century, Princess Kate incorporates several go-to pairs of sneakers into her everyday looks and even her professional attire. Of course, Kate will occasionally spotlight her relatively expensive taste, like with her Veja Esplar sneakers, which are $155 on the brand's website. But surprisingly, most of her casual footwear is under $100 — and you will be shocked to learn how low the figures go.
For example, some of Kate's most frequently worn shoes are the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, which retail for $70 on the Superga website, but are being sold at just $29 on Amazon. The princess has donned the classic white sneakers on many occasions, from outdoor events to photoshoots with her family, indicating that even at a generally affordable price, the shoes are built to last.
When she is feeling sportier, Kate often opts for a running sneaker from brands like Nike or Adidas. She has notably owned several pairs of New Balances for outings that will have her working up a sweat, like sailing at the 2019 King's Cup Regatta. She even wore a pair of New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2 sneakers while kicking a soccer ball around at a 2019 charity event with the Irish Football Association. The same style is priced at $42 on Amazon.
Why Kate Middleton's wardrobe is so attainable
One thing that stands out about Princess Kate's style is that she often repeats her gorgeous royal looks. In 2023, she reportedly reduced her wardrobe budget by almost $50,000, per Page Six. Plus, the royal will often grab chic pieces from affordable brands like Zara and ASOS. And despite it being difficult to imagine Kate sifting through racks of blouses at a mall, her fashion frugality speaks volumes about her relatability to the public, something the monarchy is often criticized for lacking.
Although Kate Middleton is a style icon who's had a fashion evolution that makes royal followers crave every detail about her closet, she wants to make it clear that her outfits are the least interesting thing about her. According to a source who spoke to The Sunday Times in February 2025, the princess desires a shift in focus to her causes instead of her clothes. "There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing," said the insider. At the same time, Kensington Palace stopped releasing information about Kate's outfits after every royal outing. The source concluded: "The style is there but it's about the substance." Even so, just doing a little digging online, you will have plenty of Kate Middleton staples to add to your wardrobe.