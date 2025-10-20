Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Look So Different In Old Photo From Their Younger Years

Beloved actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been happily married since 1988, just one year after they first met. During their decades together, Bacon and Sedgwick had two kids, became Emmy nominees in the same year (with Sedgwick eventually becoming a winner), and were both victims of Bernie Madoff's infamous Ponzi scheme. The celebrity couple has aged well together, and a throwback Instagram post celebrating their 35th anniversary showcases just how different the two iconic performers once looked.

On September 4, 2023, Bacon shared a photo depicting himself and Sedgwick canoodling while sitting on what appears to be a dining room table. The photo is captioned, "35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," indicating that the photo may have been snapped around 1990. Bacon and Sedgwick first became an item after appearing together in a PBS adaptation of the play "Lemon Sky" in 1987, meaning they had likely been dating for around three years in the Instagram photo.

While appearing as a guest on "Conan," Sedgwick discussed how she wasn't initially that interested in Bacon. According to "The Closer" star, Bacon wanted to take the whole cast out, but she declined. Bacon then went to extreme lengths, including lining up the times so that his workout and her massage at their shared hotel occurred at the same time so that they could meet, but Sedgwick still wasn't interested. "Years later, he told me he had actually called downstairs and I was getting massaged, which is kind of creepy, but whatever," Sedgwick joked about her eventual husband, whom she fell madly in love with.