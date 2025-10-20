Pete Hegseth Has A Gross Habit That Won't Earn Him Any Brownie Points With Trump

You better steer clear of Pete Hegseth if you want to keep your hands clean — literally. For those wondering what Hegseth was like before he became secretary of defense, well, he was the guy you didn't want to shake hands with because there was a good chance of exposure to something ghastly. During a 2019 Fox News segment, Hegseth touted his strong immune system, and he credited it to one thing: Not washing his hands. "My 2019 resolution is to say things on-air that I say off-air. I don't think I've washed my hands for 10 years," the future Trump staffer confessed (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them, therefore they're not real." His now-boss disagrees.

It's probably safe to say that the president stocks up on hand sanitizer whenever he knows he's going to be in Hegseth's near vicinity. Donald Trump is a self-professed germaphobe who used to be averse to hand-shaking and had to be convinced by his PR team to start engaging in the custom when he first ran for president. Now, Trump is known for his awkward handshakes, but staffers who spoke to Politico in 2019 said that he still frantically requests a squirt of Purell whenever he gets in the Beast after shaking several hands.

Hegseth might not believe in the existence of germs, but the controversial leader definitely does. In fact, during Trump's first term, he would try to distance himself from employees who showed any signs of being sick, whether it was the faintest sniffle, sneeze, or cough. "It was serious that you shouldn't spend much time in front of the president [if you were sick] because he would be extremely annoyed by that," one White House insider alleged.