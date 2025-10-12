Donald Trump's Most Awkward Handshakes That Were Caught On Camera

Ever since Donald Trump entered the political fray, we have witnessed the art of the Trump handshake. It's sustained. uncomfortable, and incredibly awkward, often leaving those on the receiving end carefully flexing their fingers afterward, making sure their hands are still in working order. Over the years, other world leaders seem to have learned from their first Trump handshake and have since started returning it in full. At least, that's what the bruising on the president's right hand, which made headlines in 2025, suggests. Trump's bruised-up hand caused quite the stir and raised questions about his health, but the White House physician quickly tried to put a lid on it, saying the bruise was "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking," exacerbated by Trump's aspirin use (via USA Today).

Body language experts have long analyzed the Trump handshake, with Tonya Reiman telling the Daily Mail that she likes to call it the "Trump Pump," explaining, "The purpose is to assert dominance and power quickly through a physical gesture." Body language expert Patti Wood agreed, dubbing the president's handshake the "death clasp." She noted that, ironically, Trump used to be averse to handshakes, not only because he's a germaphobe, but because he believed not shaking someone's hand established him as their superior. This only changed when he first ran for president.

Former FBI agent turned author Joe Navarro told The Guardian in February 2025 that the president's crushing handshakes are just another one of Trump's outdated habits. "It reminds me of some of the garbage that was being peddled about establishing dominance in the 1980s," Navarro said. "There is nothing either empirical or scientific that says that playing hand jiu-jitsu makes the other person respect you more." Trump will surely keep trying, no matter how awkward it gets.