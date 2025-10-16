Keith Urban Is Reportedly Feeling 'Awkward' Over His Nicole Kidman Split

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are experiencing wildly different aftershocks amid their divorce. While Kidman is keeping busy, people have noticed that Urban has been avoiding the spotlight. The country legend skipped the October 15 premiere party for his and Blake Shelton's highly anticipated reality show "The Road." He also canceled his October 16 concert in Greenville, North Carolina — though a statement from the concert venue said it was due to a bout of laryngitis. Even if Urban is prioritizing his health, an insider claims that his time out of the public eye is fueled by embarrassment over his contentious separation from Kidman.

"Things are just too awkward right now, and Keith just doesn't have the confidence to face all the press," the source revealed to Woman's Day magazine. "He's got paps hunting him down, and he's no longer taking direct calls." News broke about Urban and the "Babygirl" star's split at the end of September, after nearly 20 years of marriage. Since then, reactions to what has been painted as a "one-sided" divorce have almost unanimously been against Urban. It is partly due to the salacious details that resulted from the breakup announcement, most notably including rumors that the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker has already moved on with a younger woman. The source who spoke to Woman's Day concluded that although Urban is frustrated about having to skip an important event like "The Road" premiere, "part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce."