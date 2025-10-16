Keith Urban Is Reportedly Feeling 'Awkward' Over His Nicole Kidman Split
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are experiencing wildly different aftershocks amid their divorce. While Kidman is keeping busy, people have noticed that Urban has been avoiding the spotlight. The country legend skipped the October 15 premiere party for his and Blake Shelton's highly anticipated reality show "The Road." He also canceled his October 16 concert in Greenville, North Carolina — though a statement from the concert venue said it was due to a bout of laryngitis. Even if Urban is prioritizing his health, an insider claims that his time out of the public eye is fueled by embarrassment over his contentious separation from Kidman.
"Things are just too awkward right now, and Keith just doesn't have the confidence to face all the press," the source revealed to Woman's Day magazine. "He's got paps hunting him down, and he's no longer taking direct calls." News broke about Urban and the "Babygirl" star's split at the end of September, after nearly 20 years of marriage. Since then, reactions to what has been painted as a "one-sided" divorce have almost unanimously been against Urban. It is partly due to the salacious details that resulted from the breakup announcement, most notably including rumors that the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker has already moved on with a younger woman. The source who spoke to Woman's Day concluded that although Urban is frustrated about having to skip an important event like "The Road" premiere, "part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce."
Nicole Kidman can't hide her true feelings about the breakup for long
While Keith Urban feels embarrassed, his ex-wife is reportedly heartbroken. Nicole Kidman's divorce adds to the tragic details of her life, but she's bending over backward to make it seem like it isn't affecting her. The "Practical Magic" actor flaunted her killer bod in a figure-hugging, black maxi dress in a photo she posted on Instagram — she let her ex know what he was missing. However, as confident as Kidman looks, an insider says that a breakdown over her divorce from Urban is bound to happen soon. "She has so much resentment and heartache that's inevitably going to come to the surface," the source told Star magazine. "And when that happens, it's not going to be pretty."
But Kidman understands that she has to face the heartbreak head-on — a skill she told Harper's Bazaar in October that she learned through age. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it." In Urban and Kidman's September 30 divorce filing, the couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for separating, per People. However, their divorce is "turning dramatic," according to a source who spoke with the outlet, because Kidman was reportedly willing to work on the marriage when Urban was not.