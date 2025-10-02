Nicole Kidman's Divorce Adds To The Tragic Details Of Her Life
Celebrated actor Nicole Kidman has enjoyed a remarkable and transformative career that spanned decades. Though she is beloved by many in the industry, having received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in 2024 among many other prestigious accolades, her life has still been an uphill battle amidst the joy. Growing up, Kidman suffered many tragedies which she overcame with grace, if not utilized to better develop her craft. While Kidman continues to appear to keep a solid head on her shoulders, navigating a near-constant work schedule and family life, the hits just keep coming.
The "Nine Perfect Strangers" actor is both open and guarded in many interviews, especially when discussing tender subjects, which makes it hard to fully know just what Kidman is going through. However, in the moments where Kidman has opened up, her answers are warm and intimate. This has allowed fans to get to know some of the inner workings of some of the pain and loss of the "Birth" actor. From two dissolved marriages, to struggles with infertility, to the loss of beloved family members — here are some of the more tragic details about Kidman.
Nicole Kidman's marriage to Tom Cruise was all-consuming
When Nicole Kidman first met Tom Cruise on the set of "Days of Thunder," it spawned a whirlwind romance that captivated the world. Cruise was in the process of separating from first wife Mimi Rogers, and when he and Kidman married shortly after his divorce they became a Hollywood power couple. In a 2002 interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman admitted that falling in love with the "Top Gun" star altered the trajectory of her life, saying, "my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.'" The passion ended up taking over her, "I was consumed by it," Kidman divulged, "And I was desperate to have a baby with him."
The desire to conceive with Cruise would end up being one of "The Beguiled" star's major tragedies. According to a 2007 spot in Vanity Fair, Kidman acknowledged that, "we lost a baby early on," and that it was, "very traumatic," for the couple. However, this did pave the way for Kidman and Tom to adopt Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise. By 2001 the divorce between the two was finalized — giving way to the iconic photo of Kidman leaving the proceedings a free woman. While Kidman has mostly kept mum about her time with and apart from the "Cocktail" actor, in a 2021 Harper's Bazaar interview she did admit, "I've been hurt."
Nicole Kidman struggled with infertility
The loss of her pregnancy with first husband Tom Cruise wouldn't be the only time Nicole Kidman struggled to conceive. In a 2021 interview with Marie Claire Australia, the "Bewitched" star said, "I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice." Kidman and second husband Keith Urban did end up having two children, daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban was born in 2008 after Nicole found herself pregnant during the filming of "Australia." However, the birth of her second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, came with far more difficulties.
In a bruising 2011 interview with "Australian 60 Minutes" Nicole got emotional when discussing her "roller coaster ride with fertility." After acknowledging her struggles, Nicole thanked the surrogate who carried Faith for her. "I get emotional talking about it because I'm so grateful for her," she divulged. Not running away from the pain of discussing these issues, Nicole has often spoken about her desire to be a mother and the ache that comes with pregnancy loss. In 2018 Nicole told Tatler, "I know the yearning ... And the loss!" Nicole expertly pointed out that, "miscarriage is not talked about enough. That's a massive grief ... an enormous amount of pain." Luckily for Nicole and Keith, their daughters are growing up right before our eyes.
Nicole Kidman tragically lost both her parents
In 2014, tragedy struck for Nicole Kidman and her family when her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, suffered a horrific accident that ended in his passing away. According to People, Antony was visiting his daughter Antonia Kidman and her family in Singapore when he fell. Antony was a prolific researcher and psychologist who focused on humanitarian work. His loss was deeply felt by the family, including Nicole's mother, Janelle Kidman, who had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with Antony earlier that year.
Unfortunately, a decade later, Janelle would also pass away. In September of 2024, just as Nicole was slated to accept the Best Actress award for "Babygirl" at the Venice Film Festival, she got word that her mother had passed. According to The New Daily, Nicole went straight home, leaving her award behind. Nicole has been open about her grief at the loss of her parents, telling CBS Sunday Morning in December 2024, "There is no limit on grief." Proof of that can be found in a March 2025 Instagram post Nicole made dedicated to her parents. The caption reads, "Missing Mumma and Papa so much on what would have been her birthday today," and the comment section is filled with love and support for Nicole and her family.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman divorced after 19 years of marriage
After getting married back in 2006, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September of 2025. While there had been red flags in the relationship between Urban and Kidman the news still came as a shock to many, especially since Kidman has always spoken so kindly of him. For example, in a 2024 interview Kidman gave to People where she admitted she was "so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love." As recently as June 25, 2025 Kidman had posted a loving anniversary tribute to Instagram, showing off a photo of the couple embracing each other.
Reactions have been split, with many suggesting Nicole wasn't ready to end the relationship. Inside sources have told People that Kidman had been "fighting to save the marriage," but perhaps the summer spent apart took a toll on the couple. Kidman had been busy filming "Practical Magic 2," and Urban was on a world tour. Whatever the cause may be, sources have been telling People that this is "devastating" for the actor, and that Kidman is "shocked." While the mess continues to sort itself out, Kidman and Urban will most likely be prioritizing the wellness of their daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban.