Nicole Kidman's Divorce Adds To The Tragic Details Of Her Life

Celebrated actor Nicole Kidman has enjoyed a remarkable and transformative career that spanned decades. Though she is beloved by many in the industry, having received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in 2024 among many other prestigious accolades, her life has still been an uphill battle amidst the joy. Growing up, Kidman suffered many tragedies which she overcame with grace, if not utilized to better develop her craft. While Kidman continues to appear to keep a solid head on her shoulders, navigating a near-constant work schedule and family life, the hits just keep coming.

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" actor is both open and guarded in many interviews, especially when discussing tender subjects, which makes it hard to fully know just what Kidman is going through. However, in the moments where Kidman has opened up, her answers are warm and intimate. This has allowed fans to get to know some of the inner workings of some of the pain and loss of the "Birth" actor. From two dissolved marriages, to struggles with infertility, to the loss of beloved family members — here are some of the more tragic details about Kidman.