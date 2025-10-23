What We Know About Soleil Moon Frye's Look-Alike Daughter, Poet

Like mother, like daughter! Soleil Moon Frye has close relationship with her eldest daughter, Poet, and she recently reminded fans just how much of a doppelganger her daughter is when she shared a sweet Instagram post honoring her in October 2025. "Time with my girl under the sun, moon & sparkling sky's," Frye captioned the heartfelt post, which came just a month after Poet celebrated kicking off her sophomore year in an Instagram post of her own. Many fans wondered just how much Poet takes after her mom. As it turns out, the pair are more alike than just their looks.

Frye landed her iconic role on "Punky Brewster" when she was only 7 –- and Frye has made quite a living off her early hard work. Apparently, her kids were just as excited about performing. "My daughter Poet is a total performer," Frye told Popsugar in 2014. "She loves singing, loves music." The actor added that while she was focused on her kids' education, she would support them in whatever they chose to pursue.

It seems Poet's love of the spotlight stuck around. Frye told People in 2018 that her eldest daughter had the gift of gab and was comfortable around an audience. "Poet is this amazing public speaker," the proud mom said at the time. "I could definitely see her hosting something amazing. She's also an incredible advocate and speaks on things she believes in." Frye celebrated her daughter's passion for activism when Poet organized a protest against gun violence in Los Angeles in October 2022. That same year, Poet joined her mom at a panel discussion promoting the Meningitis B vaccine and the importance of childhood vaccinations.