Tragic Details About Michael J. Fox's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michael J. Fox's breakout role in "Family Ties" came at a dire time in his life. Speaking to Route magazine, the beloved actor revealed that he made the bold move of dropping out of his high school in Canada and moving to America to make his Hollywood dreams a reality. However, when left to his own devices, the young man struggled to make ends meet. Fox was surviving on boiled macaroni and earning extra money by selling rented furniture that didn't belong to him. Of course, paying rent and taxes was basically out of the question for him at that point, so he had to figure out creative ways to avoid his landlord.

During a May 2023 interview with Variety, the "Spin City" star recalled how he even had to dumpster dive for food at one point. Although the odds were stacked against the fledgling actor, Fox still refused to give up on his ambitions because he had a strong inkling that the tides would eventually turn in his favor. And they did in a spectacular fashion when he landed "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" in close succession. However, in the beloved star's 2025 memoir "Future Boy," Fox confessed that juggling two major projects that would ultimately define his career was incredibly difficult at the time.

Shooting overlapped for three months, leaving him no choice but to frequently log grueling 20-hour work days. Fox would clock into the "Family Ties" set at 9 a.m. on Monday, spend the night filming "Back To the Future," and only return home after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.