Rare Pic Of A Young Marjorie Taylor Greene Highlights Her Transformation
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most well-known members of Congress, mostly because she's outspoken and not afraid to peddle conspiracy theories. Greene has been at the center of several messy public feuds and has landed herself in hot water for commenting on one of her fellow representative's appearance during a House Oversight Committee hearing in 2024. But how has the congresswoman's appearance changed over the years? Thanks to an old high school yearbook photo, pundits can get a peek at Greene's transformation.
The photo was taken during Greene's senior year, which puts the date at around 1992. The congresswoman was clearly a girl who loved glam. The snap shows her donning teased hair, wearing a full face of makeup, elaborate drop earrings, and a feathered explosion that could either be a dress or a boa. We'll never know. One thing's certain, however: Greene likes to dress up when the opportunity presents itself — or, in more recent years, to make a point.
During former President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address, Greene showed up in an outfit not unlike the one in her yearbook photo. In an attempt to criticize Biden's response to the Chinese spy balloon that made its way across U.S. air space a few days prior, the Georgia representative wore a knee-length white coat with an elaborate fur lining and walked around the hallowed halls of the Capitol with a ginormous white balloon. The outfit didn't quite communicate the message Greene intended, and some pundits poked fun at it on X, likening the coat to that of Cruella de Vil.
Greene has remained fixated on appearances
Marjorie Taylor Greene has rocked some seriously inappropriate outfits, but that hasn't stopped the congresswoman from criticizing the appearance of others. Greene landed herself in hot water when she tore into Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett during a 2024 House Oversight Committee hearing, telling her colleague amid a verbal scuffle, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading" (via the Associated Press). Chaos ensued after the comment, with Greene refusing to apologize for the remark. Crockett eventually clapped back, calling Greene a "bleach-blonde, bad-built butch body." Crockett even created a T-shirt with the phrase on it in the aftermath as part of her Crockett Clapback Collection.
Greene couldn't hide how deeply Crockett's brutal roast got under her skin and subsequently took to Instagram a few days after Crockett's insult went viral to post a video of herself lifting weights. She captioned the post, "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle." She added that, as she was set to turn 50, she planned on continuing her healthy and active lifestyle. Pundits quickly caught on to the real meaning behind the post, with one quipping, "Haha! Jasmine's comments touched a nerve, eh?"