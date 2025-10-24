Rare Pic Of A Young Marjorie Taylor Greene Highlights Her Transformation

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most well-known members of Congress, mostly because she's outspoken and not afraid to peddle conspiracy theories. Greene has been at the center of several messy public feuds and has landed herself in hot water for commenting on one of her fellow representative's appearance during a House Oversight Committee hearing in 2024. But how has the congresswoman's appearance changed over the years? Thanks to an old high school yearbook photo, pundits can get a peek at Greene's transformation.

The photo was taken during Greene's senior year, which puts the date at around 1992. The congresswoman was clearly a girl who loved glam. The snap shows her donning teased hair, wearing a full face of makeup, elaborate drop earrings, and a feathered explosion that could either be a dress or a boa. We'll never know. One thing's certain, however: Greene likes to dress up when the opportunity presents itself — or, in more recent years, to make a point.

South Forsyth High School / Win McNamee/Getty Images

During former President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address, Greene showed up in an outfit not unlike the one in her yearbook photo. In an attempt to criticize Biden's response to the Chinese spy balloon that made its way across U.S. air space a few days prior, the Georgia representative wore a knee-length white coat with an elaborate fur lining and walked around the hallowed halls of the Capitol with a ginormous white balloon. The outfit didn't quite communicate the message Greene intended, and some pundits poked fun at it on X, likening the coat to that of Cruella de Vil.