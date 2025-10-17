JD Vance's Upcoming Gig With Erika Kirk Isn't Doing His Lazy Reputation Any Favors

Even before the government shutdown began on October 1, 2025, JD Vance's reputation was dinged by a lack of productivity. Unlike some of his predecessors, Vance has been taking frequent, lavish vacations at the pace of approximately one trip a month. Besides kicking back, Vance has also spent a lot of time on podcasts. While it makes sense that Vance would appear as an occasional guest, his decision to host Charlie Kirk's show looked more like a career pivot to some people. Now, Vance has another side gig that'll be taking him away from his VP role yet again. On October 29, 2025, the vice president is traveling to Mississippi with Erika Kirk to headline a Turning Point USA event.

Not surprisingly, Vance's announcement caused some eyerolls. "You'd think the Vice President of the United States has better things to do than argue with college students," remarked one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Some offered suggestions for how Vance could be more productive at his VP job. "Go meet the most famous people on earth, go to national security meetings, you have the best job EVER," wrote one.

However, not everyone's convinced that Vance is shirking his responsibilities. "He's doing exactly what he was chosen to do, absolutely nothing between senate tie breaking votes and being a yes man who will do anything trump wants," snarked one X user. Others have also countered that past VPs haven't necessarily produced visible accomplishments, either.