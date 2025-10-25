College Pic Of Karoline Leavitt Hints Her Obsession With Grandma Clothes Started Young

While Karoline Leavitt's grandma cardigans have a tendency to make her look older than her husband, she does, thankfully, don an age-appropriate suit every now and then. This is all thanks to Boston-based designer Christopher Cuozzo, who has designed multiple suits for the White House press secretary. When he spoke to WWD in May 2025, he called Leavitt's style "very American, classy, sophisticated and elegant," but added that she mostly gives him free reign when it comes to designing her suits. "She'll look to me for colors and ideas ... She will say, 'Yes. No.' but she leaves the design to me — lapels, buttons, and linings," he said.

In another interview with Business Insider that same month, the Boston designer said that Leavitt opts for classic and timeless styles, adding, "I don't envision her wanting to do some very loud plaid suit that's a bunch of different colors." Given some of the press secretary's questionable fashion choices during her tenure that's, um, debatable. Cuozzo admitted that he was surprised when Leavitt asked him to design her a bright red suit, but conceded that she could pull off the look because she's still young.

It should come as no surprise that Cuozzo's clothes don't come cheap. His women's suits start at an eye-watering $1,495. When asked how much Leavitt has spent on her tailored suits in total, Cuozzo declined to answer. "I'm going to keep that between her and me," he told Business Insider.