Karoline Leavitt's Latest Frumpy Fashion Fail Looks Ripped From Her Husband's Closet

It's not hard to see that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been struggling to properly style her petite frame during her first year holding the position. For much of 2025, Leavitt has been dressing significantly older than her age, making it hard to remember she's still in her 20s. Some of this could be attributed to Leavitt's massive age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio, possibly having the press secretary trying to appear older than she is to better fit in with him and his peers. Whatever the case may be, Leavitt is leading the noted shift in conservative stylings away from the skin-tight Kimberly Guilfoyle era and into a more frumpy, grandma sweater trend.

This ill-fitting, bulky sense of fashion was once again on display during an October 16 press event in which Leavitt discussed the ongoing government shutdown and was posted on her bestie Margo Martin's Instagram Story. While legislators are in the throes of trying to get the government reopened, Leavitt is still making her daily appearances to extol the talking points of President Donald Trump. Considering the lavish life Leavitt and Riccio live, the outfit she chose for the occasion begs the question: Why can't she find a proper tailor? The pin-striped suit jacket Leavitt wore looked like something she fished out of the back of Riccio's closet — it doesn't fit her well, is overly bulky, and the sleeves seem to want to swallow her hands. A truly baffling outfit in a string of misguided fashion choices.