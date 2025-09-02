Melania Trump Was Surely Side-Eyeing Donald Over These Cozy Pics With Her Lookalike
When Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term as president, there were signs his wife Melania Trump didn't want to go with him. With Melania a near constant disappearing act, rarely making a public appearance during her second stint as first lady, it seems that Donald has relied on the Melania lookalikes within his inner circle. The most glaring Melania clone that Donald appears to be spending the most time with is special assistant to the president and communications advisor Margo Martin.
Martin looks eerily like Melania, and with Donald constantly hovering around, it only adds to the signs that Melania and Donald's marriage is on the rocks. The amount of time Donald seems to spend with Martin, whisking her away on private jets and taking her to events outside the scope of her job description would be enough for anyone to give the side-eye to. What's strange about it, is that Martin seems to enjoy documenting how close she is to the president — both physically and relationally. Sure, it's a cool brag to be so near to someone in power, but the way the two often pose together — and especially Martin's body language while doing so — feels a bit too cozy.
Donald Trump and Margo Martin attended fights together
Margo Martin showed off her luxe life in an Instagram post dedicated to going to "Fight Night" with her boss Donald Trump in April 2023. Martin is caught in a side hug with Trump as he gives his signature thumbs up. Trump is beaming and Martin has positioned herself in such a way that most of her body is pointing towards him. Her posture is refined yet relaxed, which could mean she's trying to keep things professional, even when attending a sporting event and wearing such a casual outfit.
Margo Martin attended Donald Trump's New Year's Eve bash
Seen on Instagram cozying up next to each other during one of Donald Trump's huge New Year's Eve parties at Mar-A-Lago, Margo Martin lights up as she leans in towards her boss as they ring in 2024. Martin and Trump appear very casual with each other here, the closeness between them suggesting they feel comfortable mixing business with pleasure. Even though Martin was Trump's deputy communications chief during his presidential campaign, it's hard to think that the two could be talking strategy here, especially with the giant smile Trump has on.
Donald Trump hovers around Margo Martin
In an Instagram snap taken on the campaign trail the "Night before Super Tuesday" in March 2024, Donald Trump appears to be reaching to rub Margo Martin's shoulder. Martin's outfit gives off the appearance of pajamas — making the scene feel more intimate than intended. Her shoes are white backless slip-ons which look like slippers at first glance, and her shirt dress is a bit too short for professional wear. Considering how Melania Trump's absence on the campaign trail raised red flags, so too does Donald's proximity to Martin here.
Margo Martin looked just like Melania next to Donald Trump
One of the perks of working for Donald Trump apparently includes attending "F1 with Boss" according to Margo Martin's May 2024 Instagram post. However, what's startling is that, at first glance, Martin looks eerily like Melania Trump — especially with those big glasses on. Martin is once again leaning into Donald for the photo, and the way her dress is gathered at her waist seems to indicate that he has his hand on the small of her back. Again, his smile is iridescent here, suggesting he possibly really enjoys spending time with this Melania mini me.
Margo Martin and Donald Trump got cozy on a private jet
While on the campaign trail in 2024, Margo Martin and Donald Trump often took private jets together, as evidenced by this Instagram post from September of that year. Here Martin nestles next to Trump as he grins from ear to ear while their shoulders appear to touch. Of course the two are expected to spend time traveling together, but the way she's leaning so close to Trump just might raise the eyebrows of Martin's rumored boyfriend Brock Sorensen as well as get a side-eye from Melania Trump.
Donald Trump is always smiling around Margo Martin
To celebrate that "We're going back to the White House, Boss," Margo Martin posted this image to Instagram in November 2024. Donald Trump is once again giving a classic thumbs up and looks incredibly pleased with himself — which could be due to his presidential win, but could also be due to his proximity to Martin. Once again the two are in a half-hug embrace, with Martin's head tilted towards Trump, indicating their closeness with one another.
Margo Martin and Donald Trump share a stare
Proving that Margo Martin's White House life is much more relaxed than her friend Karoline Leavitt's daily routine, Martin boasted about enjoying one of her many "West Wing Walks" with President Donald Trump on Instagram in June 2025. Though they aren't embracing here, the focused eye contact feels intimate. Not only that but Martin's outfit resembles something Melania Trump would wear, making it all the more striking just how similar the two women look. Melania is either side-eyeing this moment or rolling her eyes at Martin's attempt at Melania cosplay, although she just might be grateful that Martin is taking up so much of her husband's time for her.