Melania Trump Was Surely Side-Eyeing Donald Over These Cozy Pics With Her Lookalike

When Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term as president, there were signs his wife Melania Trump didn't want to go with him. With Melania a near constant disappearing act, rarely making a public appearance during her second stint as first lady, it seems that Donald has relied on the Melania lookalikes within his inner circle. The most glaring Melania clone that Donald appears to be spending the most time with is special assistant to the president and communications advisor Margo Martin.

Martin looks eerily like Melania, and with Donald constantly hovering around, it only adds to the signs that Melania and Donald's marriage is on the rocks. The amount of time Donald seems to spend with Martin, whisking her away on private jets and taking her to events outside the scope of her job description would be enough for anyone to give the side-eye to. What's strange about it, is that Martin seems to enjoy documenting how close she is to the president — both physically and relationally. Sure, it's a cool brag to be so near to someone in power, but the way the two often pose together — and especially Martin's body language while doing so — feels a bit too cozy.