Melania Trump Is Aging So Well Trump Basically Looks Like Her Grandpa

The age difference between Donald Trump and Melania Trump is already bigger than we thought, but Melania's graceful aging makes her appear even younger than her husband than she is in reality. Although the first lady might not look exactly how she does in older throwback pics, she has still managed to maintain the same beauty that might've attracted the president's wandering eye in the first place. Melania's stunning hair transformation played no small part in keeping her glamor intact. Her hair often looks just as long and as thick in her 50s as it did in her 20s and 30s. Even if she's boosted her elegant mane with the power of hair extensions, Melania has a good enough hairstyle to pull it off.

Between that and how smooth her skin has remained after so many years, she's inadvertently made her pairing with the president more visually glaring than ever. Meanwhile, Donald's hair isn't as thick as it was in his younger years, and the wrinkles on his face have only increased with time. When standing next to Melania in jarring pics, there's nowhere for Donald's true age to hide, which is much more flattering to Melania than it is for her husband. Whereas the business mogul is definitely showing his age, Melania could easily pass for a decade younger than she is.