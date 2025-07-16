Melania Trump Is Aging So Well Trump Basically Looks Like Her Grandpa
The age difference between Donald Trump and Melania Trump is already bigger than we thought, but Melania's graceful aging makes her appear even younger than her husband than she is in reality. Although the first lady might not look exactly how she does in older throwback pics, she has still managed to maintain the same beauty that might've attracted the president's wandering eye in the first place. Melania's stunning hair transformation played no small part in keeping her glamor intact. Her hair often looks just as long and as thick in her 50s as it did in her 20s and 30s. Even if she's boosted her elegant mane with the power of hair extensions, Melania has a good enough hairstyle to pull it off.
Between that and how smooth her skin has remained after so many years, she's inadvertently made her pairing with the president more visually glaring than ever. Meanwhile, Donald's hair isn't as thick as it was in his younger years, and the wrinkles on his face have only increased with time. When standing next to Melania in jarring pics, there's nowhere for Donald's true age to hide, which is much more flattering to Melania than it is for her husband. Whereas the business mogul is definitely showing his age, Melania could easily pass for a decade younger than she is.
The real reason Melania Trump ages so much better than Donald Trump
It'd be easy to believe that Melania Trump looks like she's aging better than Donald Trump because she's 24 years younger than he is. But that doesn't account for why Melania might be aging better than other men and women in her age bracket. The truth is that the former model simply maintains herself with a healthy diet and a disciplined exercise program, both methods which have seemingly worked to delay aging for many.
Of course, there have been some wild theories that Melania's alleged plastic surgery also kept her fresh. But based on her initial attitude towards cosmetic procedures, Melania was always determined to grow old naturally. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does," she once said in an interview with GQ. Her lifestyle couldn't be more different than her husband's. Donald is an admitted fan of junk food and doesn't exercise much, if at all. In fact, he once held the philosophy that working out could actually endanger your health in the long run. So far, however, it's a theory that his own wife seemingly disproves every day.