Side By Side Pics Of Madonna's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are So Jarring

Nobody ever expected Madonna to fade away, age gracefully, and stop courting controversy. She made that clear when she writhed around and dry humped the stage in a corset and stockings while singing "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 VMAs. However, no one could have predicted that Madonna would undergo such a drastic plastic surgery transformation that she'd look unrecognizable from the singer everyone once knew. Time is rarely kind to anyone, but when you add plastic surgery into the mix, the results can be jarring. Case in point:

Madonna has constantly evolved and revolutionized her music, absorbing the hottest trends and collaborating with the freshest talent. She persistently reinvented herself too: physically, personally, and spiritually. Her ability to metamorphose is what's kept her at the top of her game, and Madonna is still popularizing fashion trends (or culturally appropriating them, as some argue) while pushing 70.

She's also still hogging the headlines with outrageous on-stage antics, increasingly younger boyfriends, and, of course, her seemingly non-stop plastic surgery procedures. Madonna's an open book about pretty much everything, often verging on the side of TMI; however, she's been uncharacteristically quiet about any nip-tuck action. She finally copped to going under the knife — kind of — after her startling and terrifying 2023 Grammys appearance caused shockwaves. "Look how cute I am now that swelling from the surgery has gone down LOL," she posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of her looking decidedly altered.