Side By Side Pics Of Madonna's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are So Jarring
Nobody ever expected Madonna to fade away, age gracefully, and stop courting controversy. She made that clear when she writhed around and dry humped the stage in a corset and stockings while singing "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 VMAs. However, no one could have predicted that Madonna would undergo such a drastic plastic surgery transformation that she'd look unrecognizable from the singer everyone once knew. Time is rarely kind to anyone, but when you add plastic surgery into the mix, the results can be jarring. Case in point:
Madonna has constantly evolved and revolutionized her music, absorbing the hottest trends and collaborating with the freshest talent. She persistently reinvented herself too: physically, personally, and spiritually. Her ability to metamorphose is what's kept her at the top of her game, and Madonna is still popularizing fashion trends (or culturally appropriating them, as some argue) while pushing 70.
She's also still hogging the headlines with outrageous on-stage antics, increasingly younger boyfriends, and, of course, her seemingly non-stop plastic surgery procedures. Madonna's an open book about pretty much everything, often verging on the side of TMI; however, she's been uncharacteristically quiet about any nip-tuck action. She finally copped to going under the knife — kind of — after her startling and terrifying 2023 Grammys appearance caused shockwaves. "Look how cute I am now that swelling from the surgery has gone down LOL," she posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of her looking decidedly altered.
Madonna is a sassy sexagenarian
Maybe you're as young as the person you feel. If that's the case, given Madonna's age-gap relationship with Akeem Morris, maybe she feels a sprightly 29. The singer's gotten hot and heavy with the Jamaican soccer player, and it definitely looks like more than a quick fling. Her Instagram feed is littered with pics of Morris, including a video of him enjoying an Italian getaway with Madonna, daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone, Mercy James, and Lourdes Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie.
The seven were in Siena to celebrate Madonna's 67th birthday, and they lived it up to the max. In the August 16, 2025, Instagram video, Morris opens Madonna's jacket, revealing a lacy corset paired with more diamonds than a Tiffany superstore, before they dance, make merriment, and enjoy fireworks. But the main event was the Corsa del Palio, which they watched from their window. "Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!!" Madonna wrote in part.
Meanwhile, Instagram filters and Facetune facials aside, Madonna's starting to look like herself again, and a better version to boot. Apparently, that's down to Morris encouraging her to swerve the fillers, tweaks, and tucks and go au natural — well, more au natural, anyway. "She's starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she's beautiful. She doesn't normally listen to anyone but she does him," a source told Page Six in August 2025. They claimed Madonna's all about embracing her real age now and relying solely on non-surgical procedures to "give [her] face a refresh."