Mike Johnson Is Practically Unrecognizable In Bearded Throwback Pic With His Wife

Aside from cementing himself as one of Donald Trump's cabinet members who are trying way too hard to inflate the president's overblown ego, Mike Johnson has also established himself as one of the most prominent faces of the Trump administration. The Speaker of the House of Representatives took a lot of heat for seemingly doing everything in his power to delay congress' vote to release the Epstein files, and even peddled the blatant lie that Trump's relationship with the disgraced financier was simply a ruse, that the president was an FBI informant working to expose his sex trafficking ring (Johnson later retracted the bizarre statement).

Like most of the people in the divisive leader's inner circle, Johnson has undergone quite the transformation — both physically and politically. A 2022 photograph shows just how much Johnson's appearance has changed. In a snap he posted to Facebook, the Republican politician poses with his wife at an event, and if we didn't know it was him, we would've scrolled right past it.

Johnson sports a beard in the snap, a different pair of glasses, and his signature gray hair has yet to emerge. The snap might not be that old, but Johnson looks 10 years younger. Maybe working for Trump should come with a warning label. It's no wonder most of the people in the president's inner circle seem to have plastic surgeons on speed dial to keep their appearance youthful.