One Of Diane Keaton's Longest Relationships Was Also Her Most Controversial

After Diane Keaton died at the age of 79, in October 2025, a People source close to Woody Allen offered some insight into why she chose to stand by him amidst some pretty serious accusations. "She didn't believe that any problems [involving the allegations against Allen] overshadowed the important work that he did and the work they did together," the insider insisted. And that certainly seemed to be the case based on how the "First Wives Club" star publicly spoke about her controversial former partner. In a May 2014 interview with The Guardian, for instance, the Oscar winner praised Allen for maintaining a strong work ethic well into his 70s. Keaton also wasn't fazed by Dylan Farrow questioning her support of the controversial filmmaker in a 2014 New York Times article, arguing, "Who else are they going to drag in? They have to drag someone in."

Allen's support for Keaton remained similarly unwavering. While presenting the beloved star with her AFI Life Achievement Award, in 2017, he revealed that she had creatively fueled him ever since they first met and that Keaton even deserved credit for some of his greatest works. Meanwhile, in the "Manhattan" director's essay for The Free Press, Allen confessed that when he was dating his former co-star, he paid no mind to what the critics thought of his work, since, "As time went on I made movies for an audience of one, Diane Keaton." Ultimately, Keaton never got married for a good reason, despite having found love with many A-listers following her split from Allen.

