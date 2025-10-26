Tragic Details About Cameron Diaz's Life

Cameron Diaz burst onto the Hollywood scene in the early '90s with "The Mask," and she quickly made a name for herself with gems like "There's Something About Mary," "The Holiday," and the "Shrek" franchise. But as fast as she rose to the top, Diaz quickly disappeared from the limelight for over a decade. She starred in the 2014 "Annie" remake, then didn't get back in action until she, well, made "Back in Action" in 2025.

It seems like her "retirement" from acting is now over, as she has several upcoming projects in the works. "It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family," Diaz said at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in 2024 about why she took a hiatus from her career to focus on her family (via Variety). Her stunning transformation as both an actress and a person speaks for itself.

While many of her fans felt like her extended pause was a tragedy, Diaz has experienced actual tragedies throughout her life, from losing loved ones to making choices she wished she hadn't.