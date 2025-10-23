British royals don't grace runways or pose for magazine shoots, but the world looks to them for fashion. The Windsors have been stunning with their style for over a century, exploring what seems like the full extent of the color spectrum with their eye-grabbing outfits. What we often don't realize is that their sartorial choices, in particular the colors they wear, are hardly ever random. Color is a silent language people in positions of power have always spoken; a lovely looking blue or a cheerful yellow aren't all they seem to be. More often than not, even the most innocuous looking royal outfits carry centuries of symbolism and deliberate messaging.

Though some color traditions are deeply rooted in the history of the British aristocracy — such as white gowns at weddings and all-black uniforms at funerals — others draw meaning from branches of psychology and color theory. The metaphors behind many colors, like red for power or blue for trust, are therefore universal and not exclusive to the monarchy. However, those very colors become important symbols of power and diplomacy in the royal context. Interestingly, these color-coded communications from the royal palace have evolved significantly over the years. We spoke to two royal experts to understand more on the subject: Amanda Matta, royal commentator and founder of The Fascinator, and Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief at Royal News Network. Scroll on to learn what it really means when royals wear certain colors.