6 Times Pam Bondi Was Caught Wearing Odd Shirts That Look Like Grandma's Couch
Outside of their similar rhetoric and Mar-a-Lago looks, the MAGA supporters that have stacked Donald Trump's cabinet suffer from the same wardrobe malfunction: bad fashion. Frequently pushing outdated styles, opting for designer labels over actual flair, and sporting altogether questionable looks, MAGA supporters have been some of the worst-dressed in the government sphere since Trump took office for his second term. Accepting the role as attorney general in the former "The Apprentice" host's second cabinet, Pam Bondi has joined the ranks of her Trump-supporting colleagues with some dowdy 'fits. Much like Karoline Leavitt and her own frumpy fashion disappointments, Bondi has dated herself and her closet with pieces that are better suited for grandmas than government officials.
Thanks to Bondi's high-profile political role and time in front of the camera over the years, these less-than-stylish looks have taken centerstage on media outlets and social media platforms. Though the attorney general may be acclaimed in her career history, she may be more notable for her grandma-inspired blouses that have been caught in 4K (and sometimes shared to her own Instagram)!
Bondi's peach nightmare is more grandma than chic
Out on the town for date night back in April 2019, Pam Bondi was joined by her partner, John Wakefield, for a night of tying fishing flies. The unique evening was fit for a unique top from the attorney general.
Donning a pale peach blouse, Bondi's outfit flashed an outdated, popular '60s pattern: paisley. The majority of the pattern busied the front of the blouse and created an eye-dizzying effect of white and dark details swirling together. This same style top in a different pattern would have been a better choice.
Her large fabric buttons look like divots in old couches
Celebrating Gator Day in 2016, Pam Bondi proudly supported her alma mater, the University of Florida. Posing between then-Florida football coach, Jim McElwain, and former university president, Kent Fuchs, Bondi wore a thick, knitted blouse with large, cloth-covered buttons.
The chunkiness of the attorney general's knitted top made for a dowdy look, but the fasteners are what truly throw this top over the edge into the pit of dated fashions. There's no denying the huge buttons' resemblance to tufting buttons of a couch found in grandmas' houses and thrift stores.
Bondi's top looks more like a doily than a blouse
While attending the Florida Faith and Freedom Breakfast, Pam Bondi shared to her Instagram a picture from the 2015 event. Posing with Dean Michele Bachmann from Regent University's Robertson School of Government, Bondi styled a neon yellow, lace-inspired top that looked more like a tie-dyed doily than a fashionable choice.
Topped with tassels on the sleeves and pom poms on the neckline, the yellow blouse loudly screams of fashion fads of frumpy past. Between the extravagant lace-like pattern and the odd details, the piece brings to mind a grandma's crocheted blanket draped over her couch.
This floral pattern is eerily similar to vintage grandma favorites
If there's one thing that Pam Bondi loves, it's a bold pattern. Returning to Florida for a rally in October 2020, the former prosecutor wore a floral top with a thin white grid pattern. If the look doesn't scream grandma's living room, it screams grandma's kitchen wallpaper.
The blouse fails to be a fashion-forward approach to the multicolor flower pattern, instead falling into the world of ho-hum design. Once again, the attorney general sports a look that dates Bondi in an unkind light.
The houndstooth doesn't end Bondi's bad blouse streak
In attendance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi wore a thick tweed, pink and black jacket in a houndstooth pattern and a matching skirt, which gave flashbacks to dated fashion trends. The top is screaming grandma-core, and not in a cutesy way, but in a I've-upcycled-grandma's-couch way.
The snoozeworthy 'fit is hardly shocking from the MAGA supporter, based on the styles she usually wears. Unless she's solving mysteries alongside Sherlock Holmes, Bondi should've left this coat behind.
Her swearing-in look that makes everyone dizzy
In early 2025, when Pam Bondi was sworn into her role in Donald Trump's cabinet as attorney general, the former prosecutor wore a matching set with an eye-crossing black and white pattern. The thick fabric gives the appearance of dated furniture material with its sickening print.
The '90s-esque grid pattern makes this outfit a frumpy continuation of Pam's long list of dowdy looks. To see where Pam possibly gets her fashion inspo, look no further than her own mother, Patsy Bondi, who wore an eerily similar look to her decades-younger daughter at the swearing in.