6 Times Pam Bondi Was Caught Wearing Odd Shirts That Look Like Grandma's Couch

Outside of their similar rhetoric and Mar-a-Lago looks, the MAGA supporters that have stacked Donald Trump's cabinet suffer from the same wardrobe malfunction: bad fashion. Frequently pushing outdated styles, opting for designer labels over actual flair, and sporting altogether questionable looks, MAGA supporters have been some of the worst-dressed in the government sphere since Trump took office for his second term. Accepting the role as attorney general in the former "The Apprentice" host's second cabinet, Pam Bondi has joined the ranks of her Trump-supporting colleagues with some dowdy 'fits. Much like Karoline Leavitt and her own frumpy fashion disappointments, Bondi has dated herself and her closet with pieces that are better suited for grandmas than government officials.

Thanks to Bondi's high-profile political role and time in front of the camera over the years, these less-than-stylish looks have taken centerstage on media outlets and social media platforms. Though the attorney general may be acclaimed in her career history, she may be more notable for her grandma-inspired blouses that have been caught in 4K (and sometimes shared to her own Instagram)!