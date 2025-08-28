Karoline Leavitt's Dowdy Red Carpet Debut Was Disappointing In More Ways Than One
We've seen enough of Karoline Leavitt's pinked out diva looks that scream White House Barbie to know that the White House press secretary doesn't have the best work wardrobe in the world. And her after hours outfits are just as bad. On August 27, Leavitt got the opportunity to step away from the podium and onto the red carpet. But, it's clear that even at a special event like this one, she's definitely not destined for any best-dressed lists.
Leavitt headed to the Kennedy Center on Wednesday for a screening of the documentary "The Revival Generation." She shared a photo of her posing with pals on the red carpet to her Instagram story. Knowing what we know about Leavitt and her sense of style, we can't say we're surprised that, of her group, she was the one who really wasn't dressing her age. Leavitt wore a very covered-up black dress with a below-the-knee hemline and voluminous elbow-length sleeves. The 28-year-old MAGA gal often dresses way older than she is. So, while it was definitely an odd choice to take to the red carpet in a dress that gave off total mother-of-the-bride vibes, it is definitely aligned with her usual wardrobe.
Karoline Leavitt needs to update her closet with more youthful vibes
While we might be surprised to see most 20-somethings in this frumpy black dress, it does seem to be Karoline Leavitt's style. Still, we all know that she is more than capable of pulling off a better look. Just recently, she went full blonde bombshell for a White House meeting, and while the timing was a bit odd, she looked great in this particular 'fit. For a nighttime event at the Kennedy Center, that look would have been a far better choice.
Leavitt was launched into the spotlight when she became the youngest-ever White House press secretary back in January. It's easy to see why this job and the pressures that came along with it were likely a major adjustment for her. Sometimes, it's hard not to feel like her MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style. In reality, though, she may still be finding her footing in a world dominated by folks who are much older than her and figuring out how to best adjust her wardrobe to fit. Consequently, we're begging her to ditch her usual fashion mistakes in 2026 – and that starts with putting all her frumpy dresses right in the donate pile.