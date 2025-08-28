Karoline Leavitt's Dowdy Red Carpet Debut Was Disappointing In More Ways Than One

We've seen enough of Karoline Leavitt's pinked out diva looks that scream White House Barbie to know that the White House press secretary doesn't have the best work wardrobe in the world. And her after hours outfits are just as bad. On August 27, Leavitt got the opportunity to step away from the podium and onto the red carpet. But, it's clear that even at a special event like this one, she's definitely not destined for any best-dressed lists.

Leavitt headed to the Kennedy Center on Wednesday for a screening of the documentary "The Revival Generation." She shared a photo of her posing with pals on the red carpet to her Instagram story. Knowing what we know about Leavitt and her sense of style, we can't say we're surprised that, of her group, she was the one who really wasn't dressing her age. Leavitt wore a very covered-up black dress with a below-the-knee hemline and voluminous elbow-length sleeves. The 28-year-old MAGA gal often dresses way older than she is. So, while it was definitely an odd choice to take to the red carpet in a dress that gave off total mother-of-the-bride vibes, it is definitely aligned with her usual wardrobe.