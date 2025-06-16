The Worst Dressed MAGA Groupies At Trump's Military Parade

Unfortunately, it rained on Donald Trump's big league (bigly?) military birthday parade (that totally wasn't in celebration of Donald's birthday, according to Donald). Still, that didn't wipe the smile off of 47's face as he and his band of MAGA groupies, clad in their on-fleek/fashion fail best, watched the 128 tanks roll, 6,000 soldiers march, and assorted robotic dogs trot down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14.

Republican women's fashion sense is often criticsized for being outdated, with zero flair. That was definitely the case at Donald's military birthday parade. Frumpy and dumpy appeared to be the dress code for the evening as the fenced-in VIPs melted into a sea of beige and blue with the occasional flash of red here and there.

Women often undergo an aesthetic transformation after entering Donald's inner sanctum, for better or worse (usually the latter). For instance,Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style. But sadly, she wasn't there to pay her respects to Donald in person — she was busy washing her hair, probably — depriving us all of the opportunity to appreciate her latest pink flub. Kimberly Guilfoyle's scanty mini-dresses were sorely missed, too, as #Donberly's broken-up better half was also MIA. However, from Melania Trump's Forever 21 vibes, to Tiffany Trump's puffy-sleeved, frumpy fail, to Usha Vance's soccer mom special, there were still plenty of worst-dressed MAGA groupies for the public to feast their eyes upon.