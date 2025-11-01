What HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Looks Like Going Makeup Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egypt Sherrod's glam is usually as pristine as the real estate transformations she's helmed on past HGTV shows she's hosted, such as "Property Virgins," "Flipping Virgins," and "Married to Real Estate." But the truth about the TV personality is that, although she's a DIY queen and always looks the part on TV, she's not afraid to get real on social media, even when she was raising daughters in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherrod captioned a makeup-free selfie on Facebook in August 2020, "Soooo school started again on Monday and I grew 60 grey hairs by Tuesday. Jesus take the wheel and drive me to pick up a bottle of hair dye!" The caption might have been about her natural hair (which was gorgeous), but the star of the photo was her beautiful face, free of makeup.

Even as a new mom in 2012 (and stepmom to her husband Mike Jackson's eldest daughter), she told Hello Beautiful that she tries not to pay attention to the beauty standards that come with being in the media industry. "The pressure on women especially to look a certain way or be a certain size in the entertainment business can be overwhelming," she said. "Being on television adds additional pressure ... I am conscious of my weight and my appearance, because I want to feel healthy and look good. However, I refuse to allow anyone to stress me out about vanity."