What HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Looks Like Going Makeup Free
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Egypt Sherrod's glam is usually as pristine as the real estate transformations she's helmed on past HGTV shows she's hosted, such as "Property Virgins," "Flipping Virgins," and "Married to Real Estate." But the truth about the TV personality is that, although she's a DIY queen and always looks the part on TV, she's not afraid to get real on social media, even when she was raising daughters in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherrod captioned a makeup-free selfie on Facebook in August 2020, "Soooo school started again on Monday and I grew 60 grey hairs by Tuesday. Jesus take the wheel and drive me to pick up a bottle of hair dye!" The caption might have been about her natural hair (which was gorgeous), but the star of the photo was her beautiful face, free of makeup.
Even as a new mom in 2012 (and stepmom to her husband Mike Jackson's eldest daughter), she told Hello Beautiful that she tries not to pay attention to the beauty standards that come with being in the media industry. "The pressure on women especially to look a certain way or be a certain size in the entertainment business can be overwhelming," she said. "Being on television adds additional pressure ... I am conscious of my weight and my appearance, because I want to feel healthy and look good. However, I refuse to allow anyone to stress me out about vanity."
It's common for Egypt Sherrod to go without makeup
Egypt Sherrod has said that she maintains a strict beauty routine when she's not on camera, so that her skin glows whether she's wearing makeup or not. "I try not to wear makeup. I need to give my skin some downtime. I usually scrub with apricot scrub and then moisturize with Aquaphor," she told the Cocotique blog in 2014. Additionally, she keeps hydration at the top of her mind for her overall health. "I also try to stay hydrated by drinking tons of water. Outside of cranberry juice, water is pretty much the only thing I drink," she said. "I look like a piece of fried chicken, but it's the best!" If you want to moisturize like Sherrod, you can try Aquaphor out at Amazon here.
According to an Instagram post in December 2024, Sherrod also introduced a new sleep routine into her life that also had a positive impact on her physical appearance. "Remember a few weeks ago I said I was going to try the 8/8/8 lifestyle? 8 hours of sleep, 8 hours of work and 8 hours of personal time?" she captioned a photo with Mike Jackson. "Well the only thing I've been able to nail is the 8 hours of sleep so far. But it is making a difference for my circadian rhythm and my [body's] metabolic system and my ability to lean out and lose weight. Yes this waistline is real!"