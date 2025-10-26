Telltale Signs Brad Pitt Is Planning To Tie The Knot With Ines De Ramon
As Brad Pitt settles into his life with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, the quiet chime of wedding bells is beginning to crescendo. According to a source who spoke to People, the "Fight Club" star has moved in with his much younger partner of three years. "They are really making their home into a home," the insider said, adding that the pair are "going really strong." De Ramon, who was first linked to Pitt in 2022, accompanied the actor on his press tour for the 2025 film "F1." Now the couple is reportedly making their nest planning for a future together.
De Ramon — the vice president of a jewelry company and ex-wife of "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley — is said to be "no drama," which is not something Pitt is used to, considering his contentious past relationships with ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Even though Pitt has a history of failed relationships, sources say that he is open to starting a family with de Ramon, and that starts with exchanging vows.
An insider told Radar Online in June 2024 that Pitt is hoping for a "life do-over" with his current girlfriend. "There's a bit of an urgency to all of this because Brad's desperate to have a child with Ines — and she wants a proper commitment first," said the source. "So they're not going to waste time with a long engagement."
Brad Pitt's lack of commitment is reportedly causing a strain on his relationship
While some reports said Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt are living happily together, others suggested that there is conflict regarding the next step in their romance. An insider told the Daily Mail in April 2025 that Pitt actually doesn't want to marry again, after enduring the tumultuous divorce — which was officially finalized in December 2024 after a years-long battle — from Angelina Jolie, with the most tragic detail of their separation being Pitt's estrangement from many of his children. "Brad is totally in love with Ines, but he doesn't want to go down the road of marriage and kids," said the Mail source, who noted that many of the actor's friends, including George Clooney, have urged him to take his relationship to the next level.
Pitt's inner circle isn't the only one hoping to see a ring on de Ramon's finger. A source revealed to Radar Online that de Ramon "adores Brad, but there's a part of her that's getting worn out by the fact [that] everything needs to be on his terms." And while the source said that Pitt would consider having children with her, de Ramon reportedly wants to get married before bringing babies into the picture. Who knows, third time could be the charm for the Hollywood star!