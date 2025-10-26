Telltale Signs Brad Pitt Is Planning To Tie The Knot With Ines De Ramon

As Brad Pitt settles into his life with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, the quiet chime of wedding bells is beginning to crescendo. According to a source who spoke to People, the "Fight Club" star has moved in with his much younger partner of three years. "They are really making their home into a home," the insider said, adding that the pair are "going really strong." De Ramon, who was first linked to Pitt in 2022, accompanied the actor on his press tour for the 2025 film "F1." Now the couple is reportedly making their nest planning for a future together.

De Ramon — the vice president of a jewelry company and ex-wife of "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley — is said to be "no drama," which is not something Pitt is used to, considering his contentious past relationships with ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Even though Pitt has a history of failed relationships, sources say that he is open to starting a family with de Ramon, and that starts with exchanging vows.

An insider told Radar Online in June 2024 that Pitt is hoping for a "life do-over" with his current girlfriend. ​​"There's a bit of an urgency to all of this because Brad's desperate to have a child with Ines — and she wants a proper commitment first," said the source. "So they're not going to waste time with a long engagement."