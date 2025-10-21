Reba McEntire Can't Resist A Sly Dig At Her Exes As She Praises Fiancé Rex Linn
Grab your sunglasses, because things are getting shady! Everyone's favorite country diva Reba McEntire gushed over her fiancé, Rex Linn — which isn't too surprising, since there are nothing but green flags in their relationship. But in doing so, she managed to get in a subtle dig at her exes. "I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," the 70-year-old told People in October 2025.
"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," McEntire admitted. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though." While that is such a Hallmark-worthy quote, it's also super shady to her exes Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock. Claiming no one has loved her in this way before really says a lot about her relationships with Battles and Blackstock. Obviously, her exes didn't quite do it for her.
Luckily, Linn seems to do everything right for McEntire. The couple works together on the sitcom "Happy's Place," and being around each other pretty much 24-7 hasn't soured their relationship. "I love this chapter in my life. I'm very grateful," McEntire told People.
She's had a topsy-turvy romance history
Reba McEntire has been married twice in her life, and both of those relationships didn't end well. In 1976, she wed Charlie Battles, and things were fine at first — when she was still a nobody in the country music world. But after she dropped her "My Kind of Country" album, she shot to stardom and Battles reportedly wasn't thrilled about being second banana (via Country Thang Daily). According to McEntire's autobiography, "Reba: My Story", Battles was a bully, and a jealous one at that. They divorced in 1987.
Two years later, McEntire married Narvel Blackstock. They actually met in 1980, which ended up creating a type of love triangle. Though McEntire was faithful to her first husband, Battles and Blackstock would eventually become friendly, which probably made for an awkward conversation once McEntire married Blackstock. The country superstar divorced Blackstock in 2015, and he wasted no time in moving on from her. The former couple have one son together, Shelby Blackstock, who shares his mom's most noticeable trait.
Hopefully, the third time will be the charm for McEntire with Rex Linn, someone she seems absolutely smitten with, and vice versa.