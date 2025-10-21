Reba McEntire Can't Resist A Sly Dig At Her Exes As She Praises Fiancé Rex Linn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grab your sunglasses, because things are getting shady! Everyone's favorite country diva Reba McEntire gushed over her fiancé, Rex Linn — which isn't too surprising, since there are nothing but green flags in their relationship. But in doing so, she managed to get in a subtle dig at her exes. "I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," the 70-year-old told People in October 2025.

"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," McEntire admitted. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though." While that is such a Hallmark-worthy quote, it's also super shady to her exes Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock. Claiming no one has loved her in this way before really says a lot about her relationships with Battles and Blackstock. Obviously, her exes didn't quite do it for her.

Luckily, Linn seems to do everything right for McEntire. The couple works together on the sitcom "Happy's Place," and being around each other pretty much 24-7 hasn't soured their relationship. "I love this chapter in my life. I'm very grateful," McEntire told People.