Green Flags In Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's Relationship

When both members of a relationship have careers, especially careers in the same field, it's not terribly uncommon for there to be a bit of jealousy at play. However, another green flag about Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's relationship is that they appear to be nothing but supportive of each other, both personally and professionally. "It's a date night, and my date gets to sing, and ... I get to watch my date sing," Linn said while he and McEntire were being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Emmys. "We're each other's biggest fans," McEntire added.

Not only that, but while workplace relationships can be tough to manage, Linn and McEntire definitely seem to have found the secret to making it work as it pertains to being co-stars in projects like the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." As far as how Reba McEntire and Rex Linn feel about working together, the "Fancy" singer left no doubt in a May 2024 interview with Extra TV. "We love working together," McEntire said. "What's really the best part about it, he's my coach, so when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful, helps me a lot." Linn himself echoed this sentiment in an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "The best part's going to work with her. I get to wake up and then to go work with her. That's great. The worst part would be at the end of the day we have to go to our dressing rooms separately, and I miss her then for 10 minutes."