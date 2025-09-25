Green Flags In Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's Relationship
Country music superstar (and occasional actor) Reba McEntire and veteran actor Rex Linn may very well embody relationship goals. At the Emmy Awards in September 2025, Rex Linn and Reba McEntire appeared to subtly confirm the rumor that they had gotten engaged after more than five years together, with People subsequently verifying the news. This felt like a long time coming, given just how promising their romance seemed from day one — be it the adorable nickname Linn gave McEntire on their first date, or the sweet way McEntire has described her relationship with the "Better Call Saul" alum. You always hear about red flags in celebrity relationships, but frankly, McEntire's hair is all the red this romance needs.
One of the biggest green flags in this relationship is that Linn and McEntire started as good friends, having met while working on a TV movie together in the early 1990s. The two kept in touch over the years, and things eventually turned romantic during quarantine in 2020, with Linn and McEntire having daily video calls. "It was a very special relationship, us getting to know each other without any physical aspect to it at all," McEntire recalled on her podcast "Living & Learning" in October 2021. "We'd talk in the morning, we started 'Coffee Camp' while I was staying in Oklahoma." Linn added that he often had to get up before 3 a.m. for these calls when McEntire was back in Tennessee, as he lived in California, multiple time zones away. Nevertheless, he never missed one. Commitment issues? Rex Linn doesn't know her.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are very supportive of each other's careers
When both members of a relationship have careers, especially careers in the same field, it's not terribly uncommon for there to be a bit of jealousy at play. However, another green flag about Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's relationship is that they appear to be nothing but supportive of each other, both personally and professionally. "It's a date night, and my date gets to sing, and ... I get to watch my date sing," Linn said while he and McEntire were being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Emmys. "We're each other's biggest fans," McEntire added.
Not only that, but while workplace relationships can be tough to manage, Linn and McEntire definitely seem to have found the secret to making it work as it pertains to being co-stars in projects like the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." As far as how Reba McEntire and Rex Linn feel about working together, the "Fancy" singer left no doubt in a May 2024 interview with Extra TV. "We love working together," McEntire said. "What's really the best part about it, he's my coach, so when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful, helps me a lot." Linn himself echoed this sentiment in an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "The best part's going to work with her. I get to wake up and then to go work with her. That's great. The worst part would be at the end of the day we have to go to our dressing rooms separately, and I miss her then for 10 minutes."