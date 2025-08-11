Reba McEntire's Grown Up Son Shares Her Most Notable Trait

Interestingly, Shelby Blackstock didn't have red hair as a kid. In a throwback video Reba McEntire posted to Instagram in honor of her son's birthday, Shelby's hair was clearly brown. A light brown, close to reddish-brown, but brown nonetheless. Hilariously, their hair started to match more as the years went by. When Blackstock was little, he had curly locks, just like his mom. Now that he's an adult, he has more straight, no-nonsense hair, also like the Grammy winner. But while Blackstock's hair has never been red, the same can't be said for his beard.

During the Variety Power of Women Nashville event in May 2025, he was photographed on the red carpet alongside his famous mom, wife Marissa, and actor Rex Linn — who is currently dating McEntire. Blackstock's hair looked as dark as the backdrop behind him, but his beard was noticeably much lighter, again matching his mother's striking hair color.

The reason Blackstock's hair and beard hues don't match is likely due to the MC1R gene, which is a big deciding factor when it comes to whether someone has red hair or a red beard. If that gene mutates or has a type of variation, this creates more pheomelanin, which is a type of melanin pigment that can then lead to hair and/or beards with red hues.