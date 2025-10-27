Tragic Details About RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turning America's healthcare system completely upside down, you might have forgotten that the divisive White House staffer initially challenged Donald Trump for the presidency back in 2024. Someone who hasn't forgotten that harrowing time is Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines. She's had to weather a wave of controversy because of her husband, but ahead of the presidential elections, what Hines feared for most was Kennedy's safety as he set out on the campaign trail. Speaking to CBS News in October 2025, the actor opened up about how terrified she was for her husband's life as RFK Jr. set his sights on the highest office in the land. The tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family is well known, and Hines was afraid he'd be the subject of the next calamitous headline. "I knew our lives would never be the same," she acknowledged. "I think every day somebody would say to me, 'Are you worried about him getting shot like his father and like his uncle?' And I was. I was very worried about it."

It didn't help that Kennedy's application for Secret Service protection was repeatedly denied. In fact, the politician had already applied five times by March 2024, citing several disturbing incidents as proof that he needed the additional protection. These included an intruder in his house and death threats. Meanwhile, Hines pointed out how things hadn't exactly cooled down since her husband was appointed as Trump's health secretary either. "I don't think Bobby tells me all of the threats that he gets, if I'm being honest," she disclosed. Her husband's safety is hardly the only challenge Hines has had to deal with, however. From losing beloved family members to weathering RFK Jr.'s affair scandal, the actor has had a rough go of it.