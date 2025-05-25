Strange Facts About Eric Trump We Can't Ignore

Eric Trump seemingly enjoys complaining while trying to make it look like he's not, er, complaining. President Donald Trump's second oldest son might be slightly less rambunctious than his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., but he's a Trump all the same, which means he ticks certain boxes. Sharing videos on X that make people furious? Check. Eyebrow-raising social media behavior? Check. Glaring red flags in his relationship with Lara Trump? Double check. And then there's the complaints about how hard it is to be him, of course. "Every day, you get abused by somebody," Eric told Westchester Magazine in 2018. Naturally, he was predominantly referring to the media, which enjoys nothing more than to make fun of the Trump family's antics. "And the next thing you know, you're being parodied on 'Saturday Night Live'" Eric lamented, then quickly added, "It comes with the territory."

The businessman has also hinted he's not a fan of politics, admitting that it was disrupting his life. He included his father in this statement, asserting that Donald Trump is a selfless man who gave up peace and quiet for the maelstrom that's Washington D.C. — all because he loves his country. "My father's life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president," Eric told the outlet. "He didn't need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going." Aren't we all?

As Donald readied to grace the country with his presence once again during the 2024 campaign trial and narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, Eric once again used the opportunity to paint the Trump family as victims, especially his father. But believe it or not, his incessant complaining and praise for his father's antics are hardly the strangest things about Eric Trump.