Karoline Leavitt's Much Older Husband Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb In Photo Op With Friends

Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest-ever U.S. White House press secretary, but her role in the White House isn't the first time the 28-year-old has spent most of her time around older people. Leavitt's relationship with her decades-older husband Nicholas Riccio has been raising eyebrows ever since she shot into the public eye. And, a recent photo of the couple is putting the spotlight on that unusual age gap once again.

On October 20, Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin posted a series of photos of what she called "out of office moments" on Instagram. The first pic in the series is a group photo of Martin and pals posing in the stands at a baseball game. Leavitt and Riccio posed on one side of the photo. Unfortunately, the smiling friends enjoying some time off wasn't the detail that stuck out most in this pic. Instead, it was hard to ignore just how much older Riccio looks than his 32-years-younger wife.