Karoline Leavitt's Much Older Husband Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb In Photo Op With Friends
Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest-ever U.S. White House press secretary, but her role in the White House isn't the first time the 28-year-old has spent most of her time around older people. Leavitt's relationship with her decades-older husband Nicholas Riccio has been raising eyebrows ever since she shot into the public eye. And, a recent photo of the couple is putting the spotlight on that unusual age gap once again.
On October 20, Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin posted a series of photos of what she called "out of office moments" on Instagram. The first pic in the series is a group photo of Martin and pals posing in the stands at a baseball game. Leavitt and Riccio posed on one side of the photo. Unfortunately, the smiling friends enjoying some time off wasn't the detail that stuck out most in this pic. Instead, it was hard to ignore just how much older Riccio looks than his 32-years-younger wife.
Karoline Leavitt seemingly tries to quell commentary about her husband's age
This photo is far from the first time Karoline Leavitt accidentally put her major age gap with her husband on blast. Basically any glimpse of Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio together inspires plenty of comments from folks online about the infamous age gap. This is likely a big part of the reason why Leavitt doesn't spend too much time flaunting her marriage on social media. Pics of the couple often give major father-daughter vibes, which is made worse by the fact that Riccio is closer in age to Leavitt's parents than he is to Leavitt.
Of course, while Leavitt can avoid sharing photos of Riccio on her own social media accounts, that doesn't mean her pals will never post photos they've snapped of the couple. And, that means that there will always be netizens who have something to say about this marriage. Leavitt hasn't featured a photo of Riccio on her Instagram grid since July. The comment section on that photo is comprised of comments including, "Awe, I love how close you and your dad are – spending the holiday together," "Is that your father," and "Grandpa has deep pockets." That's gotta hurt.