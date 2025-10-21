Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' Engagement Reveals Biggest Relationship Red Flag Yet
Due to how their romance began, there are certainly plenty of glaring red flags in Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes. Yet, new rumors about the pair are raising even more eyebrows. The controversial couple got engaged last month, and from the sound of it, those closest to Robach aren't exactly thrilled about the news. And we're not taking this as a good sign about what's really going on with this romance behind closed doors.
In the wake of Robach and Holmes' engagement news, a source close to Robach told Page Six, "I don't know many people who like T.J. She still has her besties and anyone who truly cares wants her [to be] happy." They noted that the whispers going on behind the couple's backs "aren't of excitement." And, it seems as though this isn't exactly new. Back in 2023, an insider told Page Six that friends already had their doubts, noting that Robach was "still saying this is it ... [they're] the real deal, but it's starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it's more like she's trying to convince herself that's the case."
Robach and Holmes' relationship was always controversial
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were both married to other people when they were co-hosts on "GMA3: What You Need to Know." In November 2022, the colleagues were photographed looking lovey-dovey while on vacation together. A source told People that they were "two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," but this didn't convince many fans.
After that, ABC investigated their relationship, and they parted ways with the network. The pair divorced their respective spouses and proceeded to go public with their romance. Earlier this month, the pair announced that they were engaged on their "Amy & T.J." podcast, and Robach explained that they had "just been celebrating with family." Yet, despite Robach's claims, it seems like her loved ones aren't jumping up and down at the thought of this pair saying "I do."
It's clear that Robach and Holmes' romance has evolved since their GMA scandal, but at the same time, a relationship beginning like that isn't easy to come back from. And, while there are clearly still red flags in this relationship that some folks can't ignore, it doesn't seem like they're planning on calling it quits any time soon.