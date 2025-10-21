Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' Engagement Reveals Biggest Relationship Red Flag Yet

Due to how their romance began, there are certainly plenty of glaring red flags in Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes. Yet, new rumors about the pair are raising even more eyebrows. The controversial couple got engaged last month, and from the sound of it, those closest to Robach aren't exactly thrilled about the news. And we're not taking this as a good sign about what's really going on with this romance behind closed doors.

In the wake of Robach and Holmes' engagement news, a source close to Robach told Page Six, "I don't know many people who like T.J. She still has her besties and anyone who truly cares wants her [to be] happy." They noted that the whispers going on behind the couple's backs "aren't of excitement." And, it seems as though this isn't exactly new. Back in 2023, an insider told Page Six that friends already had their doubts, noting that Robach was "still saying this is it ... [they're] the real deal, but it's starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it's more like she's trying to convince herself that's the case."