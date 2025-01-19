Who Is John Stamos' Gorgeous Wife Caitlin?
John Stamos may be most well known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the show "Full House," but now his main role is that of a devoted husband and father in his personal life. Stamos started dating his now wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, in 2015 before marrying her in 2018. Shortly after their wedding, Caitlin gave birth to the couple's only son, Billy Stamos.
John's relationship history has included multiple romantic connections over the years. For example, John was married to Rebecca Romijn before his marriage to Caitlin. In his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," the famous actor describes the struggles he faced in his first marriage and their subsequent divorce. The memoir sparked an awkward moment between Romijn and her kids, but it also revealed John's early struggles with love. In an interview with People, John said, "My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too." John's memoir also reignited decades-old drama with ex Teri Copley, who he was linked to in the 1980s. Luckily, his romance woes are in the past, and his relationship with Caitlin is seemingly thriving.
Caitlin is perhaps best known for being the "Full House" actor's wife, but she is a talented actor herself and is involved in a number of endeavors from modeling and mothering to volunteering and podcasting. Her husband is certainly a household name, but Caitlin is making quite a name for herself in many ways as well.
Caitlin McHugh Stamos is an actress and starred opposite her now-husband
So just how did these two love birds meet? Like her husband John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh Stamos is an actor. Her first role was a small part in the 2007 action film "I Am Legend." She has since starred in various shows such as "Castle" and "The Vampire Diaries" during her acting career.
As both John and Caitlin were acting during the same time period, it's no surprise they met because of their career path. John and Caitlin's crazy first meeting happened on the set of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2011. Caitlin starred opposite John and, ironically, their two characters were romantically involved. In an interview with People, Stamos described his character in the episode. "I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something," the actor explained. "He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with." Caitlin was in a relationship when she first met John, and the two did not meet again until her roommate was in an episode of "Fuller House" years later.
Most recently, Caitlin starred in the film "The Invisible Raptor" in 2023. She had taken a step back from acting and originally intended to pass on the script, according to E! News. Yet after reading the movie script, she was so hooked she accepted the role. "I ended up falling in love with the script," Caitlin said. "I couldn't stop laughing, because, yes, it is horror and there's suspense, but it is so funny." The actress revealed, "I kept waking up my husband actually laughing, because I really thought it was great..." Caitlin has no regrets about accepting the role. "...[E]ven though I had every intention of saying no, I said yes, and I'm so glad I did, because this was a wonderful experience," she said.
She has helped John Stamos stay sober
John Stamos has been very open about his struggles with drinking. In 2015, he was charged with a DUI which ultimately led to him entering treatment for his alcohol addiction. In an interview with People, John discussed how his marriage to Caitlin McHugh Stamos and his fatherhood journey play a major part in him staying sober. "They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries," John told the outlet. He continued, "...so it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me."
The actor sings his wife's praises and notes her crucial role in his sobriety in many interviews. He also spoke with USA Today about his DUI incident and drinking problem. John opened up about how there was a chance he would not be alive today if it were not for Caitlin's help in his sobriety. "...[I]f I didn't sober up, I would not have a family. I would not have a son. I would not have a wife. I don't even know if I'd be alive," he said. The actor noted that his sobriety played a large part in him getting his "fairy tale ending" with his wife and their son together. It is his family that gives him the biggest reason to remain sober.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Caitlin hosts her own podcast
Caitlin McHugh Stamos has a big heart, not only for her own family but for strangers as well. Caitlin hosts a podcast called "How Can I Help?" where she interviews various organizations, charities, and individuals making a difference. According to the podcast's website, the series features Caitlin who "...finds nonprofits, businesses, and individuals who are making a positive impact in the world and she figures out how to help their causes." Each episode covers a different topic, from the need for better healthcare for African-American moms in the United States to how to help foster kids in need. Caitlin uses her own privilege to share stories and encourage listeners to get involved in important causes.
John Stamos supports his wife's efforts and shared in an Instagram post how proud he is of her and her podcast. "She doesn't just talk, she takes action—often drags me along with her," John wrote of his wife. "While raising awareness, she raises the bar for all of us. I love her podcast," he said. He continued to explain how she became so involved in each of the causes she featured on her podcast.
Her health played a part in her taking a break from acting
After Caitlin McHugh Stamos gave birth to her son in 2018, she focused on her role as a mother rather than as an actress. Still, while putting her family first played an important part in her decision to take a break from acting, it wasn't the sole reason she took a step back from the spotlight and instead opted for a less hectic work life.
In an interview with E! News, Caitlin revealed she struggles with some health issues. She stated that her doctors advised her to stop traveling so frequently in order to focus on getting healthier. While she didn't share her official diagnosis, the actress listed some of her symptoms. "My memory was affected, which is really weird. So it's very strange things," she explained. Caitlin further said that she struggles with thyroid issues and that her ailment also impacts her hormones.
"Becoming a mom solidified those decisions [to take a step back from acting]," she clarified. "It wasn't like, 'Well maybe I'll get better and get back into things. It's like, 'No, I want to get better and everything I would put into a career, I'm throwing myself into other things.'" Caitlin's time out of the spotlight not only allows her more quality time to spend with her son, but she also kept busy by launching her bracelet line for charity.
She has a jewelry line with her husband
Caitlin McHugh Stamos helps those in need in many ways. One way she raises money for charity is through a bracelet line she created alongside her husband, John Stamos. The line is called St.Amos Jewelry, a play on her married last name. In an interview with People, John described how it was Caitlin's idea to start their own line. "She's extremely creative, she had a lot of ideas," John said of his wife. "She has a really good creative eye and she really works hard on the design..." So John and Caitlin teamed up with the jewelry brand My Saint My Hero to create their own bracelet line.
All proceeds from the Share the Love St. Amos bracelet sales go towards ChildHelp USA, a charity organization that helps victims of child abuse. Caitlin and John promote the line on their personal Instagram pages as well as on the brand's social media. The thin rope bracelets are available in red, brown, and black. Each bracelet features various silver charms with positive phrases reminding people that they are loved, a message the couple strives to remind those who are struggling. "I think most of us are searching, even subconsciously, to find what's missing from our lives: grace, charity, kindness, and peace, and family and community and friendship," Stamos said of the positive messaging on the bracelets.
Caitlin McHugh Stamos is a mom of one
On April 10, 2018, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos welcomed their first child together, Billy Stamos. In an interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," (via People), John revealed that he always wanted to be a father but was apparently "waiting for the perfect wife." From the countless pictures and stories the couple share of their son, it's evident that being parents brings them endless joy. John even compared his wife's parenting skills to those of his late mother when talking to People: "She is as good as my mother was," he said. "I mean, when I watch her, the patience, the kindness she has for him [Billy], it's so beautiful." John lives a lavish life, and he undoubtedly shares his wealth with his wife and son.
Caitlin tries to set a good example for her son by involving him in her charity work. Speaking with E! News, John admits their son is very privileged but explained that he and his wife are raising their son to help those less fortunate. " '[My wife's] great, she takes him down to feed the homeless in Orange County and we take him on stuff like that," he said. "We try to show him it's about service and giving back.'" Caitlin took Billy to the Illumination Foundation house, a non-profit organization that provides emergency housing to those in need, where they distributed gifts and served dinner to those staying there. Both of Billy's parents clearly prioritize getting their son involved in giving back to the community from a young age.
Caitlin won an advocacy award for her charity work
Aside from her podcast, Caitlin McHugh Stamos helps those in need by directly volunteering at a number of non-profit organizations. Caitlin works to help children through her collaboration with the organization Civic Soul and Foster Love. Her hard work was acknowledged at a special charity event in 2024, A Million Dreams Gala, where she was honored with an award alongside her fellow volunteer, Leah Fredkin, by Foster Love.
The two women were awarded a social advocacy award for their continued work with children in the foster care system, from helping to raise scholarship money to getting people to donate so kids have access to needed clothes and shoes. The charity event was held in celebration of serving 1,000,000 children. On July 18, 2024, Caitlin shared a snapshot from the night with her Instagram followers and thanked her family and friends for attending the gala in the caption. "It was a beautiful night filled with love and generosity," she wrote. John Stamos was of course by his wife's side in support on the special night.
She's younger than her husband, but John Stamos says he learns from her
While relationships between older actors and much younger women often don't work out, that isn't the case when it comes to Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos. Caitlin married John when she was 31 and he was 54, but the two seem to be equal partners. Despite their 23-year age gap, John says he learns a lot from his younger wife. In a 2023 interview with People, he discussed how their age difference doesn't negatively affect their relationship. "Being older with someone younger, you go, all right, you know everything and they need to listen to me. But I'm always learning something from her," the former "Full House" actor said of his marriage.
"The other day I was listening to some political book or something," John continued. "I was like, 'I never used to care about this.' And she [Caitlin] said, 'That's because of me.'" John credits his wife for opening his mind to political topics and broadening his view on the world overall. He's so inspired by her kindness and involvement with charity that it has pushed him to adopt a different world view and be more aware of issues that do not directly affect him. The respect the two have for one another lets them grow into better people together.
Caitlin is a proud Disney adult
Amidst all of her charity work, Caitlin McHugh Stamos still finds time for play. She regularly visits Disney theme parks and has celebrated many special occasions there. In an interview with People, John Stamos described how the couple's shared love of Disney impacted his decision to propose at the famed destination for all Disney fans, Disneyland. "She [Caitlin] loves Disneyland and [at the park], I got on my knee and asked her," John revealed. "I pulled the ring out... When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies." In Caitlin's Instagram caption announcing their engagement on October 23, 2017, she called her now husband the "...sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming" and said he treats her like a princess.
Since their engagement there, the famous couple now regularly goes to the Disneyland as a family with their son Billy. Disney trips have become a birthday tradition in their family; Caitlin previously celebrated her own birthday at the amusement park, including her 36th birthday. John and Caitlin also attended the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at the park for a special date night, and in 2023 the couple celebrated Valentine's Day by spending the day at Disneyland.
Caitlin even involves Disneyland in her charity work as well. On her Instagram, she shared a photo in the park with a group of refugee and migrant children who were all smiles as they enjoyed some "Disney magic." Thanks to the non-profit organization Yes We Can World Foundation, the group of children enjoyed a fun-filled day at the park.
She was signed by Wilhelmina Models
Caitlin McHugh Stamos is quite multi-talented. Not only is she an actress, philanthropist, and podcast host, but she is also a model. "The Vampire Diaries" actress is clearly a natural in front of the camera, so it should come as no surprise that she has modeled as well as acted. In September 2008, Caitlin was on the cover of Brides Magazine. Less than a year later, she graced the cover of the bridal magazine again in March 2009.
She is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles. While modeling may not be her current main focus, she proudly lists the handle of the model agency in her Instagram biography. Caitlin has modeled more than just wedding gowns; alongside her husband, John Stamos, she models their bracelet line, St. Amos Jewelry, as well. She often shares pictures on her personal Instagram as well as the brand's page of herself. Caitlin is featured in many promotional photos wearing some of the collection's signature bracelets. Whether she is focusing on her family, her career, or her charity work, Caitlin gives everything she does her all and has her husband's support along the way.