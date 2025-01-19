Who Is John Stamos' Gorgeous Wife Caitlin?

So just how did these two love birds meet? Like her husband John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh Stamos is an actor. Her first role was a small part in the 2007 action film "I Am Legend." She has since starred in various shows such as "Castle" and "The Vampire Diaries" during her acting career.

As both John and Caitlin were acting during the same time period, it's no surprise they met because of their career path. John and Caitlin's crazy first meeting happened on the set of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2011. Caitlin starred opposite John and, ironically, their two characters were romantically involved. In an interview with People, Stamos described his character in the episode. "I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something," the actor explained. "He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with." Caitlin was in a relationship when she first met John, and the two did not meet again until her roommate was in an episode of "Fuller House" years later.

Most recently, Caitlin starred in the film "The Invisible Raptor" in 2023. She had taken a step back from acting and originally intended to pass on the script, according to E! News. Yet after reading the movie script, she was so hooked she accepted the role. "I ended up falling in love with the script," Caitlin said. "I couldn't stop laughing, because, yes, it is horror and there's suspense, but it is so funny." The actress revealed, "I kept waking up my husband actually laughing, because I really thought it was great..." Caitlin has no regrets about accepting the role. "...[E]ven though I had every intention of saying no, I said yes, and I'm so glad I did, because this was a wonderful experience," she said.